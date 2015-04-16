5 Things: Worrilow, Hawley Discuss New Regime

Apr 16, 2015 at 07:40 AM

1. Injury Update: Falcons center Joe Hawley was all smiles at the podium Thursday, making continual progress in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury suffered in 2014 against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. Despite being uncertain of his official return-to-action date, Hawley said he plans to get some on-field work in this spring, while no full-contact drills will take place any earlier than training camp in July.

"My recovery is going good," Hawley said. "I started running on the field about a month ago. It's such a slow process, but I'm taking the next step, and I'm going to keep working with the training staff to get better for training camp."

2. Run Falcons, Run: As soon as Hawley is cleared for contact drills, he'll quickly embrace the zone-blocking scheme of Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who is designing things that could take the club's running game to a whole new level in 2015.

"The way Kyle has it going, it's attacking a lot of the wide zones, attacking the perimeter," Hawley said. "I've never been a part of that, and I'm real excited, because I think it fits my skill set tremendously. As an offensive lineman, you have to love running the ball, because it will help the passing game, as well."

3. The Quinn Regime: Like many of their teammates, Hawley and Falcons linebacker Paul Worrilow, who also addressed the media Thursday, were instantly intrigued by Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and the rest of his staff. Both players praised the new culture that has already been created as early as Quinn's first day.

"His positive attitude and his energy (stood out)," Hawley said of his first meeting with Quinn. "He's so excited to work with us, and he's so excited for the competition in the next year. It's a fresh start, new leadership, and I think that's what this team needed. I'm looking forward to working with him."

4. Competitive Linebackers: As Worrilow spoke Thursday, he highlighted the increased competitiveness brought to the club by Quinn and company. He ought to know as Worrilow is in a packed meeting room, filled with linebackers, including new teammates, Brooks Reed, Justin Durant and O'Brien Schofield, each fitting right in with the group.

"Everything has gelled smoothly so far as they're great guys," Worrilow said. "We're all helping each other. We all watch film together; it's a good group for that, and we're all going to push each other this year."

5. A New Defensive Focus: Among the many questions Worrilow was asked Thursday, one focused strictly on the new defensive scheme the Falcons will run in 2015. In just two weeks with Quinn's staff, the Falcons' third-year linebacker raved not about the scheme but the primary focus points the coaches are using to transcend the defense for the upcoming season.

"Compared to last year, there's less volume in terms of everything that we have in," Worrilow said. "You can tell that it's geared more towards effort and the fundamentals of the game. Tackling has been a huge emphasis. Attacking the ball has been a huge emphasis, as well, so, less scheme, as it is more individual effort and fundamentals on the field."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Former Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper passes away at 49

Bair Mail: On 2022 expectations, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Desmond Ridder, trading down for a receiver in 2022 NFL Draft

2022 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, NFL Draft prospect performances, Falcons visits and their draft history

Eight at No. 8: Garrett Wilson could rejuvenate Falcons receiving corps

Advertising