5 Things We Learned on Day 2 of the Draft

That being said, Hooper should contribute right away as a blocker.** Quinn, Dimitroff and tight ends coach Wade Harman worked out the young tight end in Palo Alto, Ca., and that visit showed them he has what it takes to pass block and help in the run game.

"We know that's a good part of his game," Quinn said.

4. The red zone offense just got better. The Falcons know their red zone offense wasn't up to par last year, and by adding Hooper, they've take a big step toward fixing that problem. A consistent pass-catcher who does a good job maneuvering through traffic, he has the makeup to become a reliable target for Matt Ryan inside the 20s.

"It was very important for us," Dimitroff said about Hooper's value in the red zone. "We had our struggles there at times. This kid has huge hands; he's got an ability to be aggressive down in the red zone. He's going to be a really nice element to mix in with what we have there."

5. As expected, the Falcons weren't afraid to shake things up. Dimitroff had been making calls to other executives about a potential trade, and when the 50th pick approached, Texans GM Rick Smith contacted the Falcons about moving up to snag center Nick Martin. Dimitroff and Smith eventually agreed on deal that sent the No. 50 selection to Houston in exchange for No. 52 overall and a sixth-rounder, No. 195 overall.

By pulling this off, Dimitroff was able to add a sixth pick, still get the second-rounder he wanted (Jones) and make it easier to pull off another trade.