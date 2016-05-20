5 Things We Learned from Quinn's ESPN Tour

2. Year 2 Will Feature More Speed and Intensity: Now that Quinn has one year under his belt, he's hopeful that he and his team will continue to build on the core philosophies that have been implemented in Atlanta.

"Defensively, we'll play with more speed and intensity," Quinn said of expectations for the upcoming year. "Offensively, we will relentlessly compete."

3. Quinn Looks to Longtime NFL Coach Parcells for Guidance: Growing up, Atlanta's head coach said he watched Bill Parcells coach the New York Giants, and now Quinn said he often talks to him about the vision of his team.

4. Leverage-Based Tackling at the Core of Atlanta's Defense: Quinn has implemented a specific type of tackling that he expects from his players, one that makes the game safer and is solely reliant upon fundamentals.