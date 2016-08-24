 Skip to main content
5 Things to Watch During Falcons at Dolphins

Aug 24, 2016 at 07:43 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Falcons Take to the Skies for Orlando

The Falcons hit the road again on Wednesday to take on the Miami Dolphins in Orlando at Camping World Stadium. See the photos from the team's travel day

RB Devonta Freeman
1 / 40

RB Devonta Freeman

CB Desmond Trufant and S Ricardo Allen
2 / 40

CB Desmond Trufant and S Ricardo Allen

WR Corey Washington
3 / 40

WR Corey Washington

S Ricardo Allen
4 / 40

S Ricardo Allen

G Ben Garland
5 / 40

G Ben Garland

S Sharrod Neasman
6 / 40

S Sharrod Neasman

WR Eric Weems
7 / 40

WR Eric Weems

OLB Vic Beasley Jr.
8 / 40

OLB Vic Beasley Jr.

DT Ra'Shede Hageman
9 / 40

DT Ra'Shede Hageman

S Ricardo Allen
10 / 40

S Ricardo Allen

RB Devonta Freeman
11 / 40

RB Devonta Freeman

LB Deion Jones
12 / 40

LB Deion Jones

NT Joey Mbu
13 / 40

NT Joey Mbu

T Bryce Harris
14 / 40

T Bryce Harris

RB Devonta Freeman
15 / 40

RB Devonta Freeman

OLB Vic Beasley, Jr. and T Bryce Harris
16 / 40

OLB Vic Beasley, Jr. and T Bryce Harris

S Damian Parms
17 / 40

S Damian Parms

WR Eric Weems
18 / 40

WR Eric Weems

TE D.J. Tialavea
19 / 40

TE D.J. Tialavea

QB Sean Renfree and G Ben Garland
20 / 40

QB Sean Renfree and G Ben Garland

CB Desmond Trufant and S Ricardo Allen
21 / 40

CB Desmond Trufant and S Ricardo Allen

CB Akeem King
22 / 40

CB Akeem King

RB Brandon Wilds and S Keanu Neal
23 / 40

RB Brandon Wilds and S Keanu Neal

CB Desmond Trufant and S Ricardo Allen
24 / 40

CB Desmond Trufant and S Ricardo Allen

WR Aldrick Robinson
25 / 40

WR Aldrick Robinson

S Damian Parms
26 / 40

S Damian Parms

S Ricardo Allen
27 / 40

S Ricardo Allen

K Shayne Graham
28 / 40

K Shayne Graham

CB Jordan Sefon
29 / 40

CB Jordan Sefon

G Chris Chester
30 / 40

G Chris Chester

CB Jordan Sefon
31 / 40

CB Jordan Sefon

G Chris Chester
32 / 40

G Chris Chester

DE Malliciah Goodman
33 / 40

DE Malliciah Goodman

CB Robert Alford
34 / 40

CB Robert Alford

S Brian Poole
35 / 40

S Brian Poole

WR Nick Williams
36 / 40

WR Nick Williams

DT Ra'Shede Hageman
37 / 40

DT Ra'Shede Hageman

LB Deion Jones
38 / 40

LB Deion Jones

LB Deion Jones and WR Corey Washington
39 / 40

LB Deion Jones and WR Corey Washington

OL Laurence Gibson
40 / 40

OL Laurence Gibson

How Will the Starters Look?:Thursday's game will be the closest thing to a dress rehearsal in the NFL. Many starters will play through the first half, and in doing so, will give fans a comprehensive look at the 2016 club.

"For the guys that may need those extra quarters, certainly the younger players, they may be more available than the guys who don't," head coach Dan Quinn said. "It won't be just a 'this unit is staying for that time,' but we're anxious to see the guys."

The Pass-Rush: Atlanta has tallied five sacks through two preseason games, and increasing that number will be at the front of the defense's mind. Vic Beasley, Jr. is expected to be a full participant on Thursday after missing Week 2 with a shoulder injury. Brooks Reed and Adrian Clayborn have looked good of late, too, now that each has established himself at DE.

And if Miami's offense attacks the way Atlanta believes it will, the front seven will have plenty of chances to disrupt the quarterback.

"We anticipate a good bit of throwing in this game. That's been Adam (Gase's) history for sure," Quinn said. "If they want to try to feature it in that way then we want to be ready to play that way. Whatever style they want to go then we'll be ready too."

The Turnover Margin: Atlanta has yet to create a turnover during the preseason. This has been "a sore subject" for the team, Quinn said Monday, and in addition to registering sacks, generating fumbles and interceptions will be a top priority for the defense.

"On the preseason, Miami is in the plus (in turnover ratio), so they've done a good job in that way. That's one part of the challenge that we're looking forward to this weekend," Quinn said.

Position Battles: With the starters and second-stringers expected to play a lot, Week 3 of the preseason could have a big influence on key position battles, including those at defensive back, return specialist right guard and linebacker. At the heart of these competitions are the rookies, many of whom have proven they're ready to challenge for starting jobs right off the back.

"It's just a game. You're out here with professionals now, so you have to look at it on a different scale, but this is something I've been doing since I was little," fourth-round pick De'Vondre Campbell said. "So it's just a bigger stage and a better opportunity for myself. That's how I look at it.

"I think it just says a lot to our rookie class in general that we came in with the right mindset. We want to come in and help contribute in any way we can, and I think we've been doing that thus far. We just want to keep continuing to build on the momentum we've got so far."

Who Will Earn Their Keep?: When Matt Ryan and Co. head to the bench, many of those who get subbed in will be fighting for their jobs. The first round of cuts will take place in the coming days, and those on the bubble know their short-term fate could be determined by how well they perform against the Dolphins.

