5 Things to Know from Day 2 at the NFL Combine

Hunter a Potential Target: Tight end Hunter Henry appears to be on the Falcons' radar. According to ESPN's Vaughn McClure, Atlanta is the only team so far to schedule a formal combine interview with the Arkansas product. A lifetime Falcons fan who tries to emulate Jason Witten, Henry caught 51 passes last season for 739 yards and three touchdowns. In his three years as a Razorback he tallied 116 receptions, 1,661 receiving yards and nine scores. Henry is considered extremely athletic for his size (6-foot-5, 253 pounds) and has the hands to be successful at the pro level.

Dimitroff Gives Roster Updates: While the front office is excited to add some new players in the upcoming draft, it also needs to decide the futures of a number of veteran Falcons. According to Thomas Dimitroff, the status of Julio Jones and Devin Hester remain up in the air, and negotiations with restricted free agents Ryan Schraeder, Paul Worrilow and Nate Stupar are still ongoing.

"We are looking at it closely and we are continuing to look at what is potentially out there in free agency and working through all of the potential draft picks, and that's what will determine what our decisions will be," said Dimitroff. "At this point, we haven't made any full-on decisions."

Ryan Motivated to Cut Down on Mistakes: Improving their turnover margin is a top priority for the Falcons in 2016, and as Dan Quinn said on NFL Network, Matt Ryan is doing what he can to take better care of the football.

"There's room to improve. Sometimes when a new staff comes in and you're the quarterback or a player who's there, it can almost like being traded and going back to the same team," Quinn said. "I know the competitor that Matt is; I know what he stands for. So our turnovers were up, and I know that's one of the things he's working on hard this offseason to get that part of our game just right. I can't wait to get rolling with Matt this year."

Fuller Interested in Atlanta: WR William Fuller, also a Falcons fan, said he'd like to join Atlanta to play with Ryan, a fellow Pennsylvania native. The Falcons could add depth at wideout behind Julio Jones, and the former Notre Dame standout, who tallied 1000-plus receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, could be a solid option.

Fuller is the fifth-best receiver in this year's class, according to CBS Sports. He's projected to be drafted in the second round.

Focus Remains on Speed: Quinn mentioned on Wednesday that Atlanta is placing a big emphasis on speed, and during Dimitroff's press conference on Thursday, the Falcons GM offered a similar sentiment.

"Speed, for coach Quinn, is a big thing," Dimitroff said. "We know that from the defensive side; we believe it on the offensive side, as well. It doesn't necessarily change the way that we evaluate. What it does is, it forces us to really hone in on the true speed of the players—the true quickness and explosiveness.