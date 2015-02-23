5 Things About New LBs Coach Jeff Ulbrich

Feb 23, 2015 at 12:51 AM

1. A Repeat Reunion: New Falcons linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich reunites with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn following their 2010 season together with the Seattle Seahawks. Quinn coached Seattle's defensive line and Ulbrich served as an assistant coach on special teams. It's the duo's second reunion, stemming from their time in San Francisco, where Quinn coached the defensive line (2003-04) and Ulbrich played linebacker for the 49ers (2000-2009).

2. ST-LB Coach Connection: Ulbrich's work as a special teams assistant with the Seahawks shouldn't be overlooked and relates to what the Falcons linebackers can expect from their new position group coach. Ulbrich teamed with Seahawks special teams coordinator Brian Schneider to improve the team's position group, including ranking third in the NFL with an average drive start at the 30.2 yard-line. Seattle also excelled in kick coverage, ranking fifth in the league with opponents starting at their own 24.6 yard-line. The Seahawks significant improvements showcased Ulbrich's attention to detail, including his ability to get the most from his players.

3. UCLA Promotion: Ulbrich joins the Falcons after serving as the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins in 2014. Originally joining the Bruins staff as linebackers and special teams coach in 2012, Ulbrich later elevated to assistant head coach in the spring of 2012. His promotion stemmed from honors such as the 2013 FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year after guiding the Bruins special teams unit to one of the top rankings in the country in each of his first two seasons.

4. Talent Developer: Quinn is known for his ability to develop talent, maximizing the strengths of his players, and Ulbrich does the exact same thing. Instrumental in the development of one of the top linebacking corps in the country for 2013, Ulbrich helped lead the conversion of Anthony Barr, a former H-back, to outside linebacker. Barr transformed into one of the top pass rushers in college football, later selected with the ninth-overall pick of the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Minnesota. Ulbrich's defensive unit was ranked third in the Pac-12 in total defense last season and included seven defenders (two defensive linemen, two linebackers and three defensive backs) earning first or second-team all-conference honors.

5. Playing Experience Counts: NFL players will tell you it's easy to respect a coach who has been in their shoes, playing the game at the highest level. Ulbrich has been there and done that, originally selected with the second of two third-round picks (86th overall) out of Hawaii in the 2000 NFL Draft by San Francisco. He played in 120-career games with 75 starts, including six years as a starter. He recorded a career-high 167 tackles (90 solo) in 2004, finishing with 653 stops (365 solo), 5.5 sacks, two interceptions and 44 special teams tackles in his 10 seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Bair Mail: Drake London, Treylon Burks at No. 8, trading back into first round, prioritizing free agency needs

Falcons have eighth most valuable NFL draft capital

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace joins Falcons scouting staff

'Larger than life:' Claude Humphrey had huge impact on Falcons, Tennessee State, on and off the field

Advertising