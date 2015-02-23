5 Things About New LBs Coach Jeff Ulbrich

4. Talent Developer: Quinn is known for his ability to develop talent, maximizing the strengths of his players, and Ulbrich does the exact same thing. Instrumental in the development of one of the top linebacking corps in the country for 2013, Ulbrich helped lead the conversion of Anthony Barr, a former H-back, to outside linebacker. Barr transformed into one of the top pass rushers in college football, later selected with the ninth-overall pick of the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Minnesota. Ulbrich's defensive unit was ranked third in the Pac-12 in total defense last season and included seven defenders (two defensive linemen, two linebackers and three defensive backs) earning first or second-team all-conference honors.