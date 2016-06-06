5 Questions Heading Into Week 3 of Falcons' OTAs

The Falcons third week of OTAs is underway with three sessions on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Next week starts Atlanta's mandatory minicamp, the final phase before the players break until XFINITY Training Camp®.

Here's 5 questions to ponder heading into the week:

How Does Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan Believe the Offense is Looking So Far?

For the first time since the end of the 2015 season, Shanahan will be available to talk with the media on Wednesday. We'll ask Atlanta's offensive coordinator to address the offensive free-agent additions, his thoughts on Raheem Morris' progression as the new WR coach and his expectations for his second year.

Injury Update

Grady Jarrett has been sidelined for the entire OTA period with knee tendonitis. Will he be back on the field? Also, head coach Dan Quinn said he'll have a more in depth update on all of the team's injur news. DE Adrian Clayborn has been limited, WR Devin Hester and RG Chris Chester have also all been out. What's their status?

What are Matt Ryan and Julio Jones' Thoughts on Offseason Progression

Ryan and Jones will speak to the media for the first time during OTAs. We'll be able to get a sense of their comfort going into the second year of Shanahan's offense and what's in store for 2016.

Has Akeem King Made Enough Strides This Offseason to Compete for a Larger Role in 2016?

The second-year cornerback has been working extremely hard this offseason and has positioned himself very well with his performance this spring. How does Quinn assess his progress thus far?

What's the Mindset of the Defensive Line?