5 Points on Week 9 Loss

Weems Runs Wild: Eric Weems had his best game of 2015 by tallying 191 return yards. 41 of those yards came on a second-quarter punt; 50 came on a third-quarter kickoff. Devin Hester has been missed this year, but Weems' efforts have given the Falcons a quality return threat—one who seldom makes mistakes and is smart enough to let plays develop and give Atlanta solid field position.

Wheeler Breaks Out: Philip Wheeler got his first start as a Falcon with Justin Durant (calf) sidelined, and the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket turned in a productive game. Signed last month, the former Colt made a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo, one for loss) and injected some much-needed energy into the front seven. Wheeler also made a big hit on Blaine Gabbert, which, despite an arguable roughing the passer call, showcased his ability to disrupt the QB and force bad throws.

Julio Hits 1K: For the third time in his career, Julio Jones eclipsed the 1,000 yard receiving mark by coming down with 10 catches for 137 yards. His biggest highlight of the evening, a 54-yard grab late in the second quarter, led to a Devonta Freeman touchdown two snaps later.

Devonta Stays Productive: Although he didn't get much going on the ground, Devonta Freeman finished with 67 receiving yards, second only to Jones. His TD extended his NFL-best total to 11, two more than anyone else in the league.