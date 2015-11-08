5 Points on Week 9 Loss

The Falcons face the 49ers on Sunday in an NFC battle at Levi's Stadium. Take a look at these pictures from gameday.
Weems Runs Wild: Eric Weems had his best game of 2015 by tallying 191 return yards. 41 of those yards came on a second-quarter punt; 50 came on a third-quarter kickoff. Devin Hester has been missed this year, but Weems' efforts have given the Falcons a quality return threat—one who seldom makes mistakes and is smart enough to let plays develop and give Atlanta solid field position.
Wheeler Breaks Out: Philip Wheeler got his first start as a Falcon with Justin Durant (calf) sidelined, and the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket turned in a productive game. Signed last month, the former Colt made a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo, one for loss) and injected some much-needed energy into the front seven. Wheeler also made a big hit on Blaine Gabbert, which, despite an arguable roughing the passer call, showcased his ability to disrupt the QB and force bad throws.
Julio Hits 1K: For the third time in his career, Julio Jones eclipsed the 1,000 yard receiving mark by coming down with 10 catches for 137 yards. His biggest highlight of the evening, a 54-yard grab late in the second quarter, led to a Devonta Freeman touchdown two snaps later.
Devonta Stays Productive: Although he didn't get much going on the ground, Devonta Freeman finished with 67 receiving yards, second only to Jones. His TD extended his NFL-best total to 11, two more than anyone else in the league.
Opportunities Squandered: The Falcons started three separate drives at midfield or better but came away with only three points from those possessions. Red zone offense has been an issue for most of 2015, and by frequently coming up short in Niners territory, Atlanta made it extremely difficult to stage a comeback.