5 Points on Week 13 Loss to the Buccanners

Dec 06, 2015 at 08:47 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

2015 Gameday - Falcons at Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second time in 2015. Take a look at these photos from the game at Raymond James Stadium.

Tackling Issues, Penalties Prove Costly: Self-inflicted wounds have done the Falcons in many times during this losing streak, and Sunday was no different. Atlanta committed seven penalties for 58 yards—one of which overturned a Paul Worrilow interception.

The tackling problem was as evident as ever on a 3rd and 19 late in the game when Jameis Winston scrambled for a first down after multiple defenders tracked him down well short of the sticks. The FSU product, who's now 2-0 against the Falcons, somehow managed to shake himself free and keep the drive alive. He then fired a game-winning TD pass to Mike Evans four plays later.

Graham Stays Sharp: Filling in for the injured Matt Bryant for the second consecutive week, Shayne Graham remained perfect as a Falcon by making all four of his field goal attempts—including a 52-yarder to end the first half and give Atlanta a lead.

Julio Produces: Another day, another big game for Julio Jones. Despite a few drops, the superstar receiver came down with eight catches for 93 yards. This puts him on pace for 136 receptions, which, if it holds up, would be the second-most ever by an NFL WR. It'd also be nine shy of Marvin Harrison's record.

Devonta Returns: After missing most of the last two games due to a concussion, Devonta Freeman returned to action and had himself a productive afternoon. The second-year running back gained 103 all-purpose yards and a team-high 10 receptions on 11 targets.

Red Zone Woes Continue: The Falcons' offense once again struggled deep in Tampa Bay's territory. Atlanta scored a touchdown on just one of three trips to the red zone and were forced to settle for a pair field goals from the 10- and 11-yard lines.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

