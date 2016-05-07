5 Impressions from 2016 Rookie Minicamp

May 07, 2016 at 09:20 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

1. Rookies are Putting in the Work:Like every practice under coach Dan Quinn, minicamp workouts were high-energy and fast-paced. The players responded to that atmosphere by showing coaches they're a motivated bunch.

"I've been impressed by the work ethic of this group," Quinn said. "This class has already become close and tight; the work ethic you feel. They know they wouldn't be here if they didn't have the talent, but the things that separate us now is the work ethic. That's how the one percenters—how they separate themselves is with the work ethic. That's really the message we're trying to instill in the guys."

2. Players aren't Pressured to be Perfect: Making the jump to an NFL team can be a difficult task. New systems have to be learned, and once the players absorb loads of information, they have apply it against high-quality opponents. Knowing this, coaches are have made it clear that missteps will be tolerated as long as the rookies are putting in yeoman's work.

"The biggest thing that they've been preaching is, 'If you make mistakes, make them at full speed,'" said linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. "You don't want to make a mistake at low (speed) because you can fix errors, but you can't coach effort. Effort is something that's internal."

3. USC Running Back Looking Strong: A number of CFA signings fared especially well at minicamp, including Brandon Wilds. The running back joined Atlanta following a successful career at University of South Carolina, where he tallied 1,844 rushing yards, a 4.9 yards per carry average and 16 total touchdowns in 41 games.

"The quickness showed up," Quinn said about Wilds. "He can really stick his foot in the ground and get vertical. So Wild is probably the one offensively that jumped out to me."

4. Competition is Everywhere: Competition is at the heart of Atlanta's program, and that means every player, even those on special teams, will be involved in a positional battle. This includes veteran Matt Bryant: one of the NFL's best kickers. Nick Rose, a CFA signing out of Texas, could push for a spot on the 53-man roster.

"We were pleased with him today," Quinn said about Rose. "Both days we kicked a lot. We tracked all the stuff, went all the way back as far as he can. He's got a strong leg. And talking to (special teams coach) Keith Armstrong, the technique's there. We knew we were going to come and have competition at the position, and he certainly proved he's up for the challenge."

5. Improvements Were Made: A lot of information was thrown at the rookies over the course of 72 hours, but by the end of Saturday's practice, Quinn was happy with the progress everyone—from the draft picks to free agent signings to tryout players—made on and off the field.

"I saw the improvement from Day 1 to Day 2. That's the whole goal: Can we get better? Even if it's by small margins. That totally happened today. … Everybody helped himself today."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons head coach tracker

Falcons announce completed interview with Steve Wilks

Falcons announce completed interview with Brian Callahan

Jessie Bates III, Chris Lindstrom named to AP All-Pro second team for 2023

Advertising