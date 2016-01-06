3 Falcons Named to PFF All-Pro Team

Pro Football Focus on Wednesday released its annual All-Pro team, and Patrick DiMarco, Ryan Schraeder and Julio Jones all made the cut.

DiMarco was PFF's highest rated fullback in 2015, earning a 14.0 grade—7.2 points higher than anyone else at his position. His blocking figure (11.5) was especially high and reflects just how effective he was in the run game. DiMarco's ability to open up holes made him an important part of the outside-zone scheme and played a big part in Devonta Freeman's breakout season.

Schraeder quietly had a tremendous year, giving up only two sacks, two QB hits and 20 QB hurries. The UDFA signing finished with a PFF mark of 18.5, just two-tenths of a point below the top spot at right tackle (Mitchell Schwartz).