Falcons free agency preview: Top cornerback options to help A.J. Terrell in Falcons secondary 

In his first season with the Eagles, Bradberry had the best coverage year of his career, grading out at 80.2, per PFF. There's no doubt that the seven-year veteran will be among the top cornerbacks available to hit the market this off-season. Bradberry was named a second-team All-Pro for the first time his career last season. The former Pro Bowler finished the year with 40 total tackles, 17 pass deflections, three interceptions and one touchdown. His calculated market value is $15.1 million, per Spotrac. It won't come as a surprise if Bradberry is one of the first cornerbacks to be signed once the free agency window opens Wednesday at 4 p.m.