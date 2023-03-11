Falcons free agency preview: Top cornerback options to help A.J. Terrell in Falcons secondary 

We take a look at four cornerbacks the Falcons could potentially sign in free agency

Mar 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

Editor's note: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

The Falcons secondary will have two veteran coaches in Steve Jackson and Jerry Gray leading the unit in 2023. The cornerback position, specifically, will need to be addressed this off-season, either through free agency, the NFL Draft or both. The Falcons allowed 231.9 passing yards per game in 2022 and only had 10 interceptions, which ranked in the bottom half of the league. The cornerback position ultimately lacked depth outside of A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward.

RELATED CONTENT:

In our second free agency preview, we take a look at potential cornerback options at several different price points:

Top of the market

AP22339145142459
Chris Szagola/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

James Bradberry, Eagles

In his first season with the Eagles, Bradberry had the best coverage year of his career, grading out at 80.2, per PFF. There's no doubt that the seven-year veteran will be among the top cornerbacks available to hit the market this off-season. Bradberry was named a second-team All-Pro for the first time his career last season. The former Pro Bowler finished the year with 40 total tackles, 17 pass deflections, three interceptions and one touchdown. His calculated market value is $15.1 million, per Spotrac. It won't come as a surprise if Bradberry is one of the first cornerbacks to be signed once the free agency window opens Wednesday at 4 p.m.

AP22326839021981
Winslow Townson/Panini

Jonathan Jones, Patriots

Jones led the Patriots secondary with four interceptions in 2022. The 29-year-old cornerback is coming off of his best statistical season after recording 63 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, four interceptions and one touchdown. He's a versatile cornerback who can play both in the slot and on the outside. His calculated market value is $12.4 million, per Spotrac. His speed, athleticism and versatility would make him an asset in any team's secondary.

Mid-range

AP22340434142581
Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Marcus Peters, Ravens

After dealing with an ACL tear in 2021, Peters bounced right back and had him a solid 2022 campaign. The veteran defensive back tallied 44 total tackles, one sack, six pass deflections and one interception. Peters has proven to be consistent over his eight years in the league. The Oakland native is a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and two-time second team All-Pro. He was also named the 2015 Interceptions co-leader and 2015 NFL defensive rookie of the year. Peters' physicality has been one of the main attributes in his playing style. His calculated market value is $9.8 million, per Spotrac. For any NFL team looking to sign a veteran cornerback to add depth at a reasonable price, Peters is a great option.

Value shopping

AP22340530114780
Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Patrick Peterson, Vikings

Peterson is 12 years into his career. Yes, 12, and he's still performing at a high-level in the league. The veteran cornerback arguably had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022. He graded out at 82.5 in coverage, per PFF, had 60 total tackles, 15 pass deflections and five interceptions. The two-time First-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler's calculated market value is $6.4 million, per Spotrac, which is a reasonable price for an NFL team looking to add veteran leadership to their secondary.

16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons Free Agency Primer: Inside the process of negotiating deals, signing free agents

Front office details how Falcons work to get players to sign on the dotted line, while knowing when to walk away and pivot during a hectic free-agency signing period

news

Falcons free agency preview: Falcons have solid free agent options to help Ryan Nielsen generate pass rush

We take a look at four defensive linemen who, if signed, could help Falcons pressure the quartberack

news

Falcons full 2023 NFL Draft order revealed

Atlanta has nine selections in this draft, including picks from the Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones trades

news

Falcons Free Agency Primer: How Falcons find, value free agents they want to pursue

Falcons scouts, personnel and administration break down the process of scouting and evaluating prospective additions in free agency

news

Falcons Free Agency Primer: How the Falcons got right by the salary cap

Atlanta has the second-most cap space in the league in 2023. It's a figure two years in the making.

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay has Falcons drafting Georgia Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Dane Brugler, Vinnie Iyer has Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson linked to the Falcons in first round

news

Finding Falcons Culture Fits: Inside Frank Bush's week at NFL Combine

Veteran linebackers coach uses experience, scouting background to glean insight about prospects well beyond the numbers

news

Falcons did not place franchise tag on Kaleb McGary

The franchise tag deadline has passed, which means McGary is set to hit free agency on March 15 if deal isn't reached beforehand

news

Reports: Falcons will not pursue Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore placed non-exclusive franchise tag on star quarterback, opening prospect of other teams negotiating with him

news

2023 NFL Mock Draft v3.0: Will Anderson goes No. 1, Falcons make a big play as four QBs go high

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson all go in the top 8

news

Falcons re-sign edge rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year deal

Carter started 17 games during 2022 season

Top News

Falcons Free Agency Primer: Inside the process of negotiating deals, signing free agents

Falcons free agency preview: Top cornerback options to help A.J. Terrell in Falcons secondary

Falcons Free Agency Primer: How Falcons find, value free agents they want to pursue

Falcons free agency preview: Falcons have solid free agent options to help Ryan Nielsen generate pass rush

Advertising