2022 Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Guide

What Will They Do at 8?

Holding a top 10 selection for the second straight year leaves Fontenot and Smith with several options when the Falcons go on the clock with the eighth overall pick. A variety of needs and an evolving roster make the Falcons one of the more difficult teams to predict. In contrast to 2021, when the tea leaves seemed to all but guarantee three quarterbacks would come off of the board before the Falcons picked at four, there is much more uncertainty in how things will shake out in the first seven picks this year.

"When is the last time we sat here and everyone doesn't know who the first and second pick are? It's unique," Fontenot said. "Especially last year we were sitting here, we were like the first pick of the draft because especially once San Francisco traded up we basically knew the first three players that were going to come off the board.

Now this year that's not the case and we're sitting at 8, so we try our best to anticipate what's going to go in front of us, but we have to be prepared for a lot of different variables and a lot of different scenarios, whether we have to stack the players and be prepared to take them off how we see them, but we also have to be prepared to have those conversations about moving up, about moving down."

However things shake out, Atlanta is in a great position to add value to the roster with the eighth-overall selection. Last year, there was a sense that the Falcons were likely to take Kyle Pitts following the first three quarterbacks off the board. This year, there's a lack of consensus on who the first pick of the draft will be, which then cascades the uncertainty down from 2-7.

Fontenot and Smith have made it clear that they plan on selecting the best player available at each opportunity and will look to add to every position group on the roster.

"There's not one position that we don't need to add competition to, which makes this process very easy for us because we want to add quality players and human being into this team and into this locker room," Fontenot said in the pre-draft press conference.

"I think the more we can continue to add at every position, increase the competition, improve the roster, that's what we'll do," Smith added.

A survey of 15 mock drafts from various NFL reporters published this week featured eight different players the Falcons could select at No. 8. The mock drafts also have four different players going first overall – Georgia's Travon Walker, Michigan's Aiden Hutchinson, Alabama's Evan Neal and North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu.

Ten of the 15 mock drafts have Atlanta selecting a wide receiver with the eighth pick. Six have Atlanta selecting Ohio State's Garrett Wilson at eight. Peter King, Albert Breer and CBS' Chris Trapasso each slotted Southern California WR Drake London to the Falcons at eight, while FOX's Jason McIntyre has Atlanta selecting Alabama's Jameson Williams.

While two-thirds of these recent mock drafts have Atlanta addressing the offensive side of the ball, there's also a thought that the Falcons might go defense. The five remaining mocks feature five different prospects from four different position groups going to the Falcons – Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

RELATED CONTENT:

History of the 8th Overall Pick

The Falcons will pick eighth in the Draft for the fifth time in franchise history. The club has selected the following players with the eighth overall selection in previous drafts:

Falcons selected eighth overall in franchise history

2015 – OLB Vic Beasley – Clemson

2007 – DE Jamaal Anderson – Arkansas

2004 – CB DeAngelo Hall – Virginia Tech

1992 – T Bob Whitfield – Stanford

Players Selected eighth overall since 2000

2021 – CB Jaycee Horn – Panthers

2020 – LB Isaiah Simmons – Cardinals

2019 – TE T.J. Hockenson* – Lions

2018 – LB Roquan Smith – Bears

2017 – RB Christian McCaffrey* – Panthers

2016 – T Jack Conklin – Titans

2015 – OLB Vic Beasley* – Falcons

2014 – DB Justin Gilbert – Browns

2013 – WR Tavon Austin – Rams

2012 – QB Ryan Tannehill* – Dolphins

2011 – QB Jake Locker – Titans

2010 – LB Rolando McClain – Alabama

2009 – T Eugene Monroe – Jaguars

2008 – DE Derrick Harvey – Jaguars

2007 – DE Gaines Adams – Buccaneers

2006 - DB Donte Whitner* – Bills

2005 – DB Antrel Rolle* – Cardinals

2004 – DB DeAngelo Hall* – Falcons

2003 – T Jordan Gross – Panthers

2002 – DB Roy Williams* - Cowboys

2001 – WR David Terrell - Bears

2000 – WR Plaxico Burress – Steelers

*-Denotes Pro Bowl selection.

Pro Football HOFers selected 8th overall in common draft era

1993 – T Willie Roaf – Saints

1982 – G Mike Munchak – Oakland

1981 – DB Ronnie Lott – San Francisco

1968 – RB Larry Csonka – Miami

Pre-Common Draft Era Highlights

1962 – WR Lance Alworth – San Francisco

1961 – TE Mike Ditka – Houston Oilers