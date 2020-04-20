2020 NFL Draft: Dave Archer scouts the top interior offensive linemen

Editor's note: This is part of a series in which Falcons analyst and former NFL quarterback Dave Archer shares his insights after scouting some of the top players at each position in the 2020 NFL Draft.

I wasn't overly optimistic about this group of interior offensive lineman. After spending a good bit of time reviewing the performances of these guys, I've changed my mind. There are some solid value picks here, and a number of guys that are going to have good NFL careers. I was trying to evaluate based on their flexibility to play both guard and center. I've only listed nine players here, but there is a good bit of depth with this group that I didn't include. I think this is an area the Falcons will begin to look at on day 3 (rounds 4-7).