2020 NFL Draft: Dave Archer scouts the top interior offensive linemen

Apr 20, 2020 at 12:04 PM
Dave Archer

Editor's note:This is part of a series in which Falcons analyst and former NFL quarterback Dave Archer shares his insights after scouting some of the top players at each position in the 2020 NFL Draft.

I wasn't overly optimistic about this group of interior offensive lineman. After spending a good bit of time reviewing the performances of these guys, I've changed my mind. There are some solid value picks here, and a number of guys that are going to have good NFL careers. I was trying to evaluate based on their flexibility to play both guard and center. I've only listed nine players here, but there is a good bit of depth with this group that I didn't include. I think this is an area the Falcons will begin to look at on day 3 (rounds 4-7).

Name: Cesar Ruiz

School: Michigan

Grade: Junior

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 307 lbs

Measurables:  5.08 (40-yard dash), 28 reps bench (225 lbs), 33 1/8" arms

Strengths

  • Excellent quickness from snap to hand placement,
  • Plays with good leverage (pad level), could play either guard or center
  • Plays with excellent base in both run and pass blocking

Weaknesses

  • Struggled some with bull rush
  • Tends to be more positional as opposed to a power blocker
Name: Lloyd Cushenberry

School: LSU

Grade: Junior

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 312 lbs

Measurables: 5.27 (40-yard dash), 25 reps bench (225 lbs), 34 1/8" arms

Strengths

  • Powerful dude with good first-step quickness
  • Held up well in LSU's five-man protection schemes (one on one a lot)
  • Has a powerful punch in pass protection

Weaknesses

  • Shows some limitations in run game from a range standpoint
  • Lunges some and loses leverage
Name: Tyler Biadasz

School: Wisconsin

Grade: RS Junior

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 314 lbs

Measurables: 5.36 (40-yard dash), no bench at combine, 32 1/4" arms

Strengths

  • Experienced (three-year starter), Remington Award winner (nation's top center), first-team All-America
  • Strong, solid performer, plays with excellent base and footwork
  • Does a good job of recognizing and communicating looks

Weaknesses

  • Showed some vulnerability to power rush
  • Lost balance some, tends to overextend
Name: Ben Bredeson

School: Michigan

Grade: Senior

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 315 lbs

Measurables: 5.28 (40-yard dash), no bench at combine, 31 1/8" arms

Strengths

  • Experienced (46 starts at left guard), third-team All-America
  • Big, broad guy with a tough-guy mentality
  • Relentless worker, good vision to pick up defensive line stunts

Weaknesses

  • Average quickness and movement
  • Must improve pad level, needs better hand placement at times
Name: Damien Lewis

School: LSU

Grade: Senior

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 327 lbs

Measurables: 5.24 (40-yard dash), 27 reps bench (225 lbs), 33" arms

Strengths

  • Wide body without being slow, showed tremendous power vs top-level talent
  • Excellent base (you're not going to bull rush this guy), works hard through the whistle
  • Strong hands to secure blocks

Weaknesses

  • Limited quickness effects his ability to get to second level
  • Must improve recognition of secondary rushers (like late blitzers)

These guys are just as good and capable of making some noise early in their careers:

John Simpson – Clemson (Sr.)

  • 6'4", 321 lbs
  • Big, strong dude with a heavy strike, show good athleticism for size

Jonah Jackson – Ohio St. (RS Sr)

  • 6'3", 306 lbs
  • Guard/center flexibility, smooth footwork and lateral movement, good recognition

Solomon Kindley– Georgia (RS Jr.)

  • 6'3", 337 lbs
  • Plays with a nasty attitude, solid footwork for size, power and explosive first contact

Shane Lemieux – Oregon (Sr.)

  • 6'4,", 310lbs
  • Experienced (52 starts at left guard), physical, wide body, solid pass protector, second-team All-America
