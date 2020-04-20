2020 NFL Draft: Dave Archer scouts the top interior offensive linemen

Editor's note:This is part of a series in which Falcons analyst and former NFL quarterback Dave Archer shares his insights after scouting some of the top players at each position in the 2020 NFL Draft.
I wasn't overly optimistic about this group of interior offensive lineman. After spending a good bit of time reviewing the performances of these guys, I've changed my mind. There are some solid value picks here, and a number of guys that are going to have good NFL careers. I was trying to evaluate based on their flexibility to play both guard and center. I've only listed nine players here, but there is a good bit of depth with this group that I didn't include. I think this is an area the Falcons will begin to look at on day 3 (rounds 4-7).
Name: Cesar Ruiz
School: Michigan
Grade: Junior
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 307 lbs
Measurables: 5.08 (40-yard dash), 28 reps bench (225 lbs), 33 1/8" arms
Strengths
- Excellent quickness from snap to hand placement,
- Plays with good leverage (pad level), could play either guard or center
- Plays with excellent base in both run and pass blocking
Weaknesses
- Struggled some with bull rush
- Tends to be more positional as opposed to a power blocker
Name: Lloyd Cushenberry
School: LSU
Grade: Junior
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 312 lbs
Measurables: 5.27 (40-yard dash), 25 reps bench (225 lbs), 34 1/8" arms
Strengths
- Powerful dude with good first-step quickness
- Held up well in LSU's five-man protection schemes (one on one a lot)
- Has a powerful punch in pass protection
Weaknesses
- Shows some limitations in run game from a range standpoint
- Lunges some and loses leverage
Name: Tyler Biadasz
School: Wisconsin
Grade: RS Junior
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 314 lbs
Measurables: 5.36 (40-yard dash), no bench at combine, 32 1/4" arms
Strengths
- Experienced (three-year starter), Remington Award winner (nation's top center), first-team All-America
- Strong, solid performer, plays with excellent base and footwork
- Does a good job of recognizing and communicating looks
Weaknesses
- Showed some vulnerability to power rush
- Lost balance some, tends to overextend
Name: Ben Bredeson
School: Michigan
Grade: Senior
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 315 lbs
Measurables: 5.28 (40-yard dash), no bench at combine, 31 1/8" arms
Strengths
- Experienced (46 starts at left guard), third-team All-America
- Big, broad guy with a tough-guy mentality
- Relentless worker, good vision to pick up defensive line stunts
Weaknesses
- Average quickness and movement
- Must improve pad level, needs better hand placement at times
Name: Damien Lewis
School: LSU
Grade: Senior
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 327 lbs
Measurables: 5.24 (40-yard dash), 27 reps bench (225 lbs), 33" arms
Strengths
- Wide body without being slow, showed tremendous power vs top-level talent
- Excellent base (you're not going to bull rush this guy), works hard through the whistle
- Strong hands to secure blocks
Weaknesses
- Limited quickness effects his ability to get to second level
- Must improve recognition of secondary rushers (like late blitzers)
These guys are just as good and capable of making some noise early in their careers:
John Simpson – Clemson (Sr.)
- 6'4", 321 lbs
- Big, strong dude with a heavy strike, show good athleticism for size
Jonah Jackson – Ohio St. (RS Sr)
- 6'3", 306 lbs
- Guard/center flexibility, smooth footwork and lateral movement, good recognition
Solomon Kindley– Georgia (RS Jr.)
- 6'3", 337 lbs
- Plays with a nasty attitude, solid footwork for size, power and explosive first contact
Shane Lemieux – Oregon (Sr.)
- 6'4,", 310lbs
- Experienced (52 starts at left guard), physical, wide body, solid pass protector, second-team All-America