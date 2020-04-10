2020 NFL Draft: Dave Archer scouts the top defensive tackles

Editor's note:This is part of a series in which Falcons analyst and former NFL quarterback Dave Archer shares his insights after scouting some of the top players at each position in the 2020 NFL Draft.
OTHER POSITIONS: Cornerbacks
The interior defensive line prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft are very diverse - from two gigantic players at the top of the list to the lighter, quicker one-gap penetrators. You'll see arm length in my "measurables" category, which is an attribute that aids in playing off blocks, tackling and setting up pass rush moves. I believe the Falcons will try to add a player from this group of defensive tackles.
Name: Derrick Brown
School: Auburn
Grade: Senior
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 326 lbs
Measurables: 5.16 seconds (40-yard dash), 28 bench reps (225 lbs), 34 1/4" arms
Strengths
- Dominant run stopper
- Strength matches his size, relentless motor
- Versatile from a system standpoint
Weaknesses
- Still developing pass rush repertoire
- Stiff
Name: Javon Kinlaw
School: South Carolina
Grade: Senior
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 324 lbs
Measurables: 34 7/8" arms, did not participate in combine
Strengths
- Freaky athletic gifts
- Explosive first step
- Excellent at disrupting interior pass protection with size and arm length
Weaknesses
- Plays too high some (poor pad level)
- Inconsistent at times, even with good motor
Name: Ross Blacklock
School: TCU
Grade: RS Junior
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 290 lbs
Measurables: 4.9 seconds (40-yard dash), No bench at combine, 32 3/8" arms
Strengths
- Excellent burst and lateral movement
- Solid inside pass rusher, changes speeds, fast hands
- Lost 40 lbs before senior year, becoming a disruptive one-gap penetrator
Weaknesses
- Torn Achilles, forced to miss 2018
- Knocked to ground too much
Name: Neville Gallimore
School: Oklahoma
Grade: RS Senior
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 304 lbs
Measurables: 4.79 seconds (40-yard dash), 23 bench reps (225 lbs), 32 3/4" arms
Strengths
- Great athlete with elite level quickness and speed for his size
- He has a relentless attitude
- Untapped potential
Weaknesses
- Inconsistent finisher
- Must improve pad level
Name: Justin Madubuike
School: Texas A&M
Grade: Junior
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 293 lbs
Measurables: 4.83 seconds (40-yard dash), 31 bench reps (225 lbs), 33 1/2" arms
Strengths
- Position versatility, best as a 3-technique
- Good hand strike and pad level
- Has potential to be a good interior rusher
Weaknesses
- Inconsistent get off, late
- Had some problems against size and length combination
These guys will get serious looks as well:
Raekwon Davis – Alabama (Sr.)
- 6'6", 311 lbs
- Strong, heavy-handed guy
Jordan Elliott - Missouri (RS Jr.)
- 6'4", 302 lbs
- Plays with good lateral quickness and balance
Davon Hamilton– Ohio St. (RS Sr.)
- 6'4", 320 lbs
- Stout at point of attack, 32 percent of his tackles were for a loss