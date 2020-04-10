2020 NFL Draft: Dave Archer scouts the top defensive tackles

Apr 10, 2020
Archer
Dave Archer

Atlanta Falcons analyst

ArcherDT

Editor's note:This is part of a series in which Falcons analyst and former NFL quarterback Dave Archer shares his insights after scouting some of the top players at each position in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The interior defensive line prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft are very diverse - from two gigantic players at the top of the list to the lighter, quicker one-gap penetrators. You'll see arm length in my "measurables" category, which is an attribute that aids in playing off blocks, tackling and setting up pass rush moves. I believe the Falcons will try to add a player from this group of defensive tackles.

Brown_AP_20003603510466
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Name: Derrick Brown

School: Auburn

Grade: Senior

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 326 lbs

Measurables: 5.16 seconds (40-yard dash), 28 bench reps (225 lbs), 34 1/4" arms

Strengths

  • Dominant run stopper
  • Strength matches his size, relentless motor
  • Versatile from a system standpoint

Weaknesses

  • Still developing pass rush repertoire
  • Stiff
Kinlaw_AP_18286856069963
AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Name: Javon Kinlaw

School: South Carolina

Grade: Senior

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 324 lbs

Measurables: 34 7/8" arms, did not participate in combine

Strengths

  • Freaky athletic gifts
  • Explosive first step
  • Excellent at disrupting interior pass protection with size and arm length

Weaknesses

  • Plays too high some (poor pad level)
  • Inconsistent at times, even with good motor
Blacklock_AP_20061219348093
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Name: Ross Blacklock

School: TCU

Grade: RS Junior

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 290 lbs

Measurables: 4.9 seconds (40-yard dash), No bench at combine, 32 3/8" arms

Strengths

  • Excellent burst and lateral movement
  • Solid inside pass rusher, changes speeds, fast hands
  • Lost 40 lbs before senior year, becoming a disruptive one-gap penetrator

Weaknesses

  • Torn Achilles, forced to miss 2018
  • Knocked to ground too much
Gallimore_AP_20025074106184
AP/Butch Dill

Name: Neville Gallimore

School: Oklahoma

Grade: RS Senior

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 304 lbs

Measurables: 4.79 seconds (40-yard dash), 23 bench reps (225 lbs), 32 3/4" arms

Strengths

  • Great athlete with elite level quickness and speed for his size
  • He has a relentless attitude
  • Untapped potential

Weaknesses

  • Inconsistent finisher
  • Must improve pad level
Madubuike_AP_19242495532492
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Name: Justin Madubuike

School: Texas A&M

Grade: Junior

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 293 lbs

Measurables: 4.83 seconds (40-yard dash), 31 bench reps (225 lbs), 33 1/2" arms

Strengths

  • Position versatility, best as a 3-technique
  • Good hand strike and pad level
  • Has potential to be a good interior rusher

Weaknesses

  • Inconsistent get off, late
  • Had some problems against size and length combination

These guys will get serious looks as well:

Raekwon Davis – Alabama (Sr.)

  • 6'6", 311 lbs
  • Strong, heavy-handed guy

Jordan Elliott - Missouri (RS Jr.)

  • 6'4", 302 lbs
  • Plays with good lateral quickness and balance

Davon Hamilton– Ohio St. (RS Sr.)

  • 6'4", 320 lbs
  • Stout at point of attack, 32 percent of his tackles were for a loss

