2020 NFL Draft: Dave Archer scouts the top defensive tackles

Editor's note: This is part of a series in which Falcons analyst and former NFL quarterback Dave Archer shares his insights after scouting some of the top players at each position in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The interior defensive line prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft are very diverse - from two gigantic players at the top of the list to the lighter, quicker one-gap penetrators. You'll see arm length in my "measurables" category, which is an attribute that aids in playing off blocks, tackling and setting up pass rush moves. I believe the Falcons will try to add a player from this group of defensive tackles.