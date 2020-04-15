2020 NFL Draft: Dave Archer scouts the top running backs

Editor's note: This is part of a series in which Falcons analyst and former NFL quarterback Dave Archer shares his insights after scouting some of the top players at each position in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft has some very productive college running backs. We are seeing more and more of the backs coming out of college who possess the ability not only to run but to be a productive receiver as well. I think a lot of these guys could have that effect for whichever team takes them. If the Falcons were to add a running back, I'd look for it in the mid rounds. Falcons general managers Thomas Dimitroff has had good success finding backs there, Tevin Coleman (3rd), Devonta Freeman (4th), Ito Smith (4th), Brian Hill (5th), and Qadree Ollison (5th).