2015 Position Review: Tight End

Jan 19, 2016 at 08:00 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Stats of Note:In Week 17, Tony Moeaki made a career-long 42-yard touchdown catch, his sixth in the NFL. It was also the second-longest reception he's made as a pro.

Jacob Tamme dropped just one pass all year, tied for second-best among qualifying tighe ends. The only regular TE who caught every ball thrown his way was Jason Witten.

Levine Toilolo improved this season, as evident by his positive overall pass block grade on Pro Football Focus. Moreover, his run block grade was 7.7 points higher than 2014.

How the Falcons Rank: Tamme finished 10th in the NFL in receiving yards among tight ends, 12th in first downs and 12th in catches of 20-plus yards.

Standout Player: Tamme. The 30-year-old posted a career-high in receiving yards (657)—second on the team behind Julio Jones—and turned in five 60-plus yard games. In doing so, the ex-Bronco gave Atlanta its first true pass-catcher at TE since Tony Gonzalez retired.

Potential Draft Target: Hunter Henry. The Arkansas junior caught 51 passes for 739 receiving yards in 2015. An AP All-American and First-Team All-SEC choice, Henry is an athletic TE who has reliable hands and regularly creates mismatches with opposing linebackers and safeties. CBS Sports ranks him as the No. 1 TE available in the 2016 draft class as of this week.

