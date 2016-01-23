2015 Position Review: Offensive Line

Stats of Note:Jake Matthews gave up only one sack in 2015, the fewest of any tackle who played in at least 600 pass block snaps.

Ryan Schraeder gave up just two QB hits all year, the second-fewest total among starting tackles.

Falcons RBs gained six yards per carry when running behind Chris Chester at right guard. Only two other teams had better rates when rushing behind their right guards.

How the Falcons Rank: The Falcons gave up the 10th-fewest sacks (32) and had the sixth-best run block grade according to PFF (20.9).

Standout Player: Matthews. After a frustrating rookie season, the 2014 sixth-overall pick looked like a franchise left tackle during his second NFL campaign. He adjusted well to the new running game; his pass blocking was fantastic, too, as he did a great job protecting Matt Ryan's blindside.