2015 Position Review: Cornerback

Stats of Note:

Desmond Trufant's play in 2015 put him in the talks as one of the best cornerbacks in the game with 42 tackles, 11 passes defensed, one sack and one interception.

In his third season, Robert Alford had his best season to date. He finished with 50 tackles, a team-high 15 passes defensed and two clutch interceptions. Quarterbacks only completed 50 percent of the passes thrown Alford's way this season, the seventh best percentage in the NFL amongst all corners.

Phillip Adams made a quiet impact in the Falcons' defense with 37 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception.

Rookie Jalen Collins saw some time this season but struggled with only 12 tackles recorded. Collins was used mostly in Atlanta's nickel package and on special teams.

How the Falcons Rank:The Falcons' defense finished tied for 10th in the NFL in interceptions with 15 this season. Atlanta also ranked 18th in pass defense (242.6 ypg).

Standout Player: Trufant. Atlanta's star cornerback only had one missed tackle all season according to PFF. He was also tied for the fewest in the league for corners who played over 900 snaps.