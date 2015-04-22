2015 NFL Draft Spotlight: Missouri DE Shane Ray

Strengths

"(Ray's an) explosive athlete in every sense," Zierlein said.

"(He) has elite power for his size and explodes off the line like a coiled spring. (He) rushes (the) passer with extreme passion and purpose (and) has fast, violent hands with advanced understanding of how to use them. (He) played 4-3 defensive right end in base but rushed from three-technique in some sub-packages. Once he gets to blocker's edge, they struggle to recover and redirect. (He) was able to drop into space with no issues when asked."

Areas to Improve

"(Ray) lacks ideal length as an outside rusher," Zierlein said. "At times, (he) was engulfed and glued to the bigger tackles he faced (and) can get too focused on hand fighting if he doesn't win with (his) hands early in (the) pass rush. If rushing from inside, (he) must learn to set up teammates when running "T/E" (tackle first, end under) twists. (He) needs more variety (in his) pass rush."

NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock lists Ray as the fifth-best edge rusher in this year's draft class.

Dante Fowler, Jr., Florida Randy Gregory, Nebraska Vic Beasley, Clemson Bud Dupree, Kentucky

5. Shane Ray, Missouri

Regardless of where he's drafted next week, Ray is confident that his drive and motivation to excel in the game of football will translate to success in the NFL.