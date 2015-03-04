2015 Draft Spotlight: USC DL Leonard Williams

The draft stock for USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams appears to be on the rise. Not long after ending his three-year collegiate career by helping the Trojans to a 45-42 Holiday Bowl win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Williams made his way to the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine and showcased his pro-ready talent.

The 6-foot-5, 302-pound defensive star showed speed (4.97-sec. 40-yard dash), lower-body power (29.5-inch vertical jump and 106-inch broad jump), change-of-direction ability (7.59-sec. 3-cone drill) and lateral quickness (4.53-sec. 20-yard shuttle).

"I was happy with everything I did (at the Combine)," Williams said. "I felt good running the 40, my 10 (yard split) time was pretty good, which was more important for me, a defensive lineman, which was a 1.7 (second). I did really well in all the drills, so I feel good about that."

Williams' college stats include 111 solo tackles, 107 assists, 36.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, eight pass breakups, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions. USC's pro day is scheduled for March 11, when NFL general managers, coaches and scouts will get another look at Williams, whose skills have been evaluated by NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Strengths

"(Williams is a) supremely-gifted interior lineman with length, athleticism and elite power," Zierlein said.

Included among his many skills: powerful hands, explosive hips, overall strength, great ability to recover on plays, and his body is capable of adding and holding more weight and muscle.