2015 Draft Spotlight: USC DL Leonard Williams

Mar 04, 2015 at 03:19 AM

The draft stock for USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams appears to be on the rise. Not long after ending his three-year collegiate career by helping the Trojans to a 45-42 Holiday Bowl win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Williams made his way to the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine and showcased his pro-ready talent.

The 6-foot-5, 302-pound defensive star showed speed (4.97-sec. 40-yard dash), lower-body power (29.5-inch vertical jump and 106-inch broad jump), change-of-direction ability (7.59-sec. 3-cone drill) and lateral quickness (4.53-sec. 20-yard shuttle).

"I was happy with everything I did (at the Combine)," Williams said. "I felt good running the 40, my 10 (yard split) time was pretty good, which was more important for me, a defensive lineman, which was a 1.7 (second). I did really well in all the drills, so I feel good about that."

Williams' college stats include 111 solo tackles, 107 assists, 36.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, eight pass breakups, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions. USC's pro day is scheduled for March 11, when NFL general managers, coaches and scouts will get another look at Williams, whose skills have been evaluated by NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Strengths

"(Williams is a) supremely-gifted interior lineman with length, athleticism and elite power," Zierlein said.

Included among his many skills: powerful hands, explosive hips, overall strength, great ability to recover on plays, and his body is capable of adding and holding more weight and muscle.

**Areas to Improve 

2015 NFL Scouting Combine - Day 5

Defensive linemen and linebackers performed on-field workouts on Sunday at the 2015 Scouting Combine. Check out pictures from the fifth day in Indianapolis.

Washington linebacker Shaq Thompson
1 / 29

Washington linebacker Shaq Thompson

Minnesota linebacker Damien Wilson
2 / 29

Minnesota linebacker Damien Wilson

Michigan defensive lineman Frank Clark
3 / 29

Michigan defensive lineman Frank Clark

Florida defensive lineman Dante Fowler
4 / 29

Florida defensive lineman Dante Fowler

Newberry linebacker Edmond Robinson
5 / 29

Newberry linebacker Edmond Robinson

Prospects look on as Memphis defensive lineman Martin Ifedi (28) is measured by Atlanta Falcons area scout Sae Woon Jo
6 / 29

Prospects look on as Memphis defensive lineman Martin Ifedi (28) is measured by Atlanta Falcons area scout Sae Woon Jo

USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams
7 / 29

USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams

Florida defensive lineman Dante Fowler
8 / 29

Florida defensive lineman Dante Fowler

Virginia linebacker Max Valles
9 / 29

Virginia linebacker Max Valles

Orgegon defensive lineman Arik Armstead
10 / 29

Orgegon defensive lineman Arik Armstead

Washington linebacker Shaq Thompson
11 / 29

Washington linebacker Shaq Thompson

Clemson defensive lineman Tavaris Barnes
12 / 29

Clemson defensive lineman Tavaris Barnes

Louisville linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin
13 / 29

Louisville linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin

Florida defensive lineman Dante Fowler
14 / 29

Florida defensive lineman Dante Fowler

Missouri defensive lineman Markus Golden
15 / 29

Missouri defensive lineman Markus Golden

No Title
16 / 29
Washington State defensive lineman Xavier Cooper
17 / 29

Washington State defensive lineman Xavier Cooper

Nebraska defensive lineman Randy Gregory
18 / 29

Nebraska defensive lineman Randy Gregory

Auburn defensive lineman Gabe Wright
19 / 29

Auburn defensive lineman Gabe Wright

Texas defensive lineman Malcom Brown
20 / 29

Texas defensive lineman Malcom Brown

Penn State linebacker Mike Hull
21 / 29

Penn State linebacker Mike Hull

Auburn defensive lineman Angelo Blackson
22 / 29

Auburn defensive lineman Angelo Blackson

Michigan linebacker Jake Ryan
23 / 29

Michigan linebacker Jake Ryan

Southern California defensive lineman Leonard Williams
24 / 29

Southern California defensive lineman Leonard Williams

Michigan linebacker Jake Ryan
25 / 29

Michigan linebacker Jake Ryan

UCLA linebacker Eric Kendricks
26 / 29

UCLA linebacker Eric Kendricks

Florida defensive lineman Dante Fowler
27 / 29

Florida defensive lineman Dante Fowler

Washington defensive lineman Danny Shelton
28 / 29

Washington defensive lineman Danny Shelton

Clemson defensive lineman Tavaris Barnes
29 / 29

Clemson defensive lineman Tavaris Barnes

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

**

"(Williams) is a little late out of his stance off the snap," Zierlein said.

Other ways for Williams to prepare for the NFL include enhancing his footwork and developing consistent pass-rush moves that showcase skill instead of just relying on his physical tools.

NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock ranks Williams as the top interior defensive lineman in this year's draft.

1. Leonard Williams, USC
2. Danny Shelton, Washington
3. Malcom Brown, Texas
4. Arik Armstead, Oregon
5t. Jordan Phillips, Oklahoma
5t. Eddie Goldman, Florida State

Versatility is a vital asset in the NFL and when asked if he could move from defensive line to an outside linebacker, Williams didn't hesitate to respond.

"I can definitely do it," Williams said. "I don't really have a preference. I played so many of the positions; I'm comfortable at all of them. I've played a 3-4 defensive end more for the last two seasons, so I kind of like that position, but it just depends on what front I'm going to be playing for."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Calvin Ridley suspended for violating NFL gambling policy

Analyzing the state of the Falcons wide receiving core following Calvin Ridley's suspension

What Calvin Ridley's suspension means for the Falcons salary cap situation

Jordan Davis, Travon Walker turn heads, Sauce Gardner increases stock: Prospect roundup

Advertising