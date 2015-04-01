2015 Draft Spotlight: Minnesota RB David Cobb

The upcoming 2015 NFL Draft boasts a talented class of running backs, including Minnesota's David Cobb . In four years with the Golden Gophers, Cobb's 562 rushing attempts for 2,893 career rushing yards each rank seventh all-time in program history and his 20 rushing touchdowns (seven in 2013 and 13 in 2014) tied him for 10th all-time.

Cobb's effort at the 2015 Senior Bowl enhanced his draft stock, helping the North team to a 34-13 win, totaling 11 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown, along with two receptions for 16 yards. Weeks later at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, an injured quad hampered Cobb, resulting in a 4.81-sec. 40-yard dash. He did complete other tests, including 225-pound bench press (17 reps), vertical jump (38.5 inches) and broad jump (121 inches). Despite not being able to run the 40-yard dash at his school's pro day on March 2, the 5-foot-11, 229-pound running back is expected to complete the test within the next few days.