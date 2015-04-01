2015 Draft Spotlight: Minnesota RB David Cobb

The upcoming 2015 NFL Draft boasts a talented class of running backs, including Minnesota's David Cobb. In four years with the Golden Gophers, Cobb's 562 rushing attempts for 2,893 career rushing yards each rank seventh all-time in program history and his 20 rushing touchdowns (seven in 2013 and 13 in 2014) tied him for 10th all-time.
Cobb's effort at the 2015 Senior Bowl enhanced his draft stock, helping the North team to a 34-13 win, totaling 11 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown, along with two receptions for 16 yards. Weeks later at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, an injured quad hampered Cobb, resulting in a 4.81-sec. 40-yard dash. He did complete other tests, including 225-pound bench press (17 reps), vertical jump (38.5 inches) and broad jump (121 inches). Despite not being able to run the 40-yard dash at his school's pro day on March 2, the 5-foot-11, 229-pound running back is expected to complete the test within the next few days.
"Cobb's YouTube highlights might bore you, but he's custom-made for physical running teams," NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.
Below are some additional assessments Zierlein has noted about Cobb:
Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers got their chance to shine in the second day of on-field workouts on Saturday at the 2015 Scouting Combine. Take a look at these photos from the fourth day in Indianapolis.
Strengths
"(Cobb) is a powerful, compact runner with a low center of gravity. (He) gained 54 percent of his yardage after contact from 2013-2014. (He) gets low and finishes with leg drive. When he smells the end zone, he wants to eat."
Areas to Improve
"(Cobb) is not a stop/start runner and lacks dynamic qualities. (He) lacks lateral quickness to bounce runs outside with consistent success in the NFL, (and he) fumbled in four of six games in the middle of the 2014 season."
As for draft projections, NFL Media's Mike Mayock believes Cobb will be a fourth-round draft pick, describing him as "a very physical, tough, downhill back, who can take the carries."