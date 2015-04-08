2015 Draft Spotlight: Florida DE Dante Fowler, Jr.

A lot of Falcons fans would love to see head coach Dan Quinn, who was the Florida Gators defensive coordinator in 2012, reunite with his former player, defensive end Dante Fowler, Jr. in 2015. One day after Fowler participated in his school's pro day, many draft analysts remain convinced that the talented pass rusher won't be around long on draft night, and Fowler agrees.

"I'm the best player in the draft," Fowler said Tuesday. "Why I'd say that? It's because of how complete I am out there. There are a lot of guys, a lot of good people in this draft, but as far as me being able to do the whole thing, I can do it all."

The 6-foot-3, 264-pound defensive end finished fourth on the team with 60 total tackles in 2014 and led the Gators with 15 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks. He also had a team-leading 17 quarterback hurries and left the Gators in impressive fashion, setting a career-high with three sacks in his final collegiate game against East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl victory.