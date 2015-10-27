13 Favorite Features of Falcons Mobile

The Falcons official mobile app is constantly adding new features to provide fans the best experience possible. Here's a look at some of the new updates in addition to a general overview of what the app provides:* *

1. A New LookThe Atlanta Falcons are celebrating their 50th anniversary this season. The mobile app gives fans a new look at the official 50th Season logo.

2. Contact Ticket Office Directly

Need to contact the ticket office easily? We've got you covered. Fans are now able to email the ticket office directly through the Tickets tab.

3. Push NotificationsCan't watch the game because you are busy with something else? Don't worry; as long as you have your mobile device, you won't miss a beat! The update to the push notification category provides automatic quarterly score alerts.* *

4. Performance EnhancementsThe app has several performance enhancements for Apple, Android and Windows, including support for iPhone 6/6 native resolution.5. Improved Access for Season Ticket Members and Executive Members

Season Ticket Members and Executive Members can experience easier navigation to key season ticket member benefits such as Memories, mobile Account Management tools, gameday parking, etc.

Memories: Falcons Season Ticket Members and Executive Members have the opportunity to participate in the Memories gameday service, which can include activities like standing in the tunnel as the players run out, holding the flag on the field during pregame, or watching player introductions from the Falcons' end zone. The exclusive offers are available within the Memories tab.6. Fan Zone

Fan Experience Hub: The fan experience hub within the fan zone tab gives fans the most up to date gameday information for games played at the Georgia Dome. See all parking and transportation options, use the concession maps to find exactly what you want to eat and learn about special events for each game.

Make sure you create a Video Board Keepsake in the Fan Zone. This tab allows you to upload a photo from your device that is placed onto a graphic of the Georgia Dome video board, so you can see what it would be like to be on the big screen. You can share it easily on social media.

7. Falcons News

Fans can now experience a re-vamped homepage when opening the Falcons app. The newest update to the app provides fans a quick way to access the complete schedule and the Falcons twitter feed. You can scroll through the list to see articles, audio, videos and photo galleries.

8. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Falcons will have a new home in 2017, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium tab gives fans instant access to stadium information. Fans can watch the live stadium webcam, look at seating options, request additional information and more.9. Team Updates

Keeping up with the Falcons has never been easier. AtltantaFalcons.com's editorial and video production staff is given exclusive access that is featured in the app. Team tab in the app has the latest roster, depth chart and injury report all in one place. The roster will pull up stats, a headshot and a biography for each player. The depth chart can be sorted by offense, defense, or special teams and then by position.

10. Mobile Ticketing

All fans that purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster.com or the NFL Ticket Exchange can now choose "mobile delivery" as the delivery method. Users will have a QR code in their online Ticketmaster account that can be used at the Georgia Dome. "Passbook" users can save the QR code for even easier access to the ticket on gameday. Season Ticket Members and Executive Members get the best advantage with access to mobile ticketing right in Falcons Mobile through their My Falcons account. Falcons Mobile also gives fans the opportunity purchase tickets online.

11. Live Video

Fans that come to the games but want an extra look at the action can use the Live Video tab. Cameras are set up for an overhead view, sideline view, action view and the house program. These are only available inside the Georgia Dome on gameday using the DomeWiFi network.

12. League Updates

To keep up with the rest of the league throughout the year, the League tab provides all the information you need to keep track of other teams. You can check out division and conference standings, the latest scores and schedules for all 32 teams.

13. Fantasy

Be at the top of your game in your Fantasy league with expert analysis in the palm of your hand. The Fantasy tab has player news, rankings, projections, trends and other valuable information to help you get ahead. Fans can also sign up to participate in a variety of games and challenges.