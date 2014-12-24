10 Reasons to Get Your Playoff Tickets Now

Dec 24, 2014 at 07:10 AM

The Falcons are one win away from the postseason as Sunday's game against the Panthers will determine which team will move on to host a Wild Card game. Tickets for a potential game in the Georgia Dome are already on sale, and we've got 10 reasons why you should go ahead and lock yours up now.

Check out our reasons below, then click here to purchase your tickets

1. You can totally brag to all your friends after the game that you already scored sweet seats.

Bragging.gif

2. You won't have to rush around after Sunday's game to make sure you're in for the Wild Card game.

rushing.gif

3. Because, let's face it, you're a rebel.

rebel.gif

4. You have faith that the Falcons are going to pull off the W this week and you'll be able to prove it.

faith.gif

5. Ticket prices start at a cool $45, which means you get to keep your stacks in tact.

money.gif

6. They make great last-minute holiday gifts... (Because we all know you're not done yet).

nervous-gif.gif

7. You won't miss big moments like this.

TBvsATL_04_HesterPRTD.gif

8. When you freak out over a big play, no one will look at you weird.

freakingout.gif

9. You can stop yelling at your TV for a change.

yelling.gif

10. Historic things will happen and you'll be there for it all!

history.gif
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Avery Williams emerges as reliable returner in year 1 — Rookie Review

What do the Falcons do with Matt Ryan? -- Question of the Week

Ta'Quon Graham thankful to have had Grady Jarrett help guide him through first NFL season -- Rookie Review

Bair Mail: On Richie Grant's trajectory, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett and Derek Stingley at No. 8 overall

Advertising