Who will win, Falcons or Steelers? Expert Picks

The Falcons clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home

Dec 02, 2022 at 10:41 AM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) visit Atlanta (5-7) in what will be a must win game for the Falcons as they look to get atop in a tight NFC South race. The Falcons stout run game will be put to the test against the sixth best rushing defense in the league with veterans Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt leading that charge on the Steelers defensive front. It'll be a physical matchup on both sides of the ball through all four quarters at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

"You look at that defense and it's just a certain style of play" offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said of the Steelers. "We know that we are going to have to do our best to try and keep them off balance. We know that they have within their toolbox of defensive tactics, every pitch and we have to be ready for it."

Let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday:

Table inside Article
Author | OutletPick
Safid Deen | USA TodaySteelers
Domonique Foxworth | ESPNSteelers
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.comSteelers
Gary Davenport | Bleacher ReportSteelers
Greg Ivory | Bleacher ReportSteelers
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting NewsSteelers
Jeremy Fowler | ESPNSteelers
Maurice Moton | Bleacher ReportSteelers
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsFalcons
Lorenzo Reyes | USA TodaySteelers

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Bleacher Report, and NFL.com.

