Who will win, Falcons or Steelers? Expert Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) visit Atlanta (5-7) in what will be a must win game for the Falcons as they look to get atop in a tight NFC South race. The Falcons stout run game will be put to the test against the sixth best rushing defense in the league with veterans Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt leading that charge on the Steelers defensive front. It'll be a physical matchup on both sides of the ball through all four quarters at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

"You look at that defense and it's just a certain style of play" offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said of the Steelers. "We know that we are going to have to do our best to try and keep them off balance. We know that they have within their toolbox of defensive tactics, every pitch and we have to be ready for it."