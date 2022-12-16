Who will win, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel to New Orleans to face the Saints 

Dec 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM
The Falcons (5-8) will travel to New Orleans to clash against the Saints (4-9) in a must win NFC South divisional matchup. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his first NFL start on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Going against a Saints defense comprised of veterans such as Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, and Tyrann Mathieu will be no easy task for any quarterback, rookie or veteran, but head coach Arthur Smith is ready for the challenge.

"They're built to assault the pocket," Smith said, "they're long and powerful, and I got a lot of respect for them, that's the fun challenge in it. They got really good veteran players from the third level on down, like Demario Davis is as good as any inside linebacker in this league, and got a lot of length and power. If you get off track and get into some obvious situations it could make it hell for you."

Let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday:

Table inside Article
Author | OutletPick
Safid Deen | USA TodaySaints
Domonique Foxworth | ESPNSaints
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.comFalcons
Gary Davenport | Bleacher ReportSaints
Greg Ivory | Bleacher ReportSaints
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting NewsSaints
Jeremy Fowler | ESPNFalcons
Maurice Moton | Bleacher ReportFalcons
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsSaints
Lorenzo Reyes | USA TodaySaints

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Bleacher Report, and NFL.com.

