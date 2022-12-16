Who will win, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

The Falcons (5-8) will travel to New Orleans to clash against the Saints (4-9) in a must win NFC South divisional matchup. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his first NFL start on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Going against a Saints defense comprised of veterans such as Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, and Tyrann Mathieu will be no easy task for any quarterback, rookie or veteran, but head coach Arthur Smith is ready for the challenge.

"They're built to assault the pocket," Smith said, "they're long and powerful, and I got a lot of respect for them, that's the fun challenge in it. They got really good veteran players from the third level on down, like Demario Davis is as good as any inside linebacker in this league, and got a lot of length and power. If you get off track and get into some obvious situations it could make it hell for you."