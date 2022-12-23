Who will win, Falcons or Ravens? Expert Picks

The Falcons (5-9) travel north to clash against the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) in what will be a cold and windy Christmas Eve matchup. Even with Lamar Jackson out, Atlanta's defense still faces the challenge of keeping dual-threat quarterback Tyler Huntley contained and the Falcons' dominant rushing attack matches up against the third best rushing defense in the Ravens. It'll be a physical matchup on both sides of the ball at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday as the Falcons look to keep their playoff chances alive.

"The [Ravens] defense is really good in situational football for a reason," offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said on Thursday. "They put you in third down negative situations and they truly believe in what they do. You can see with the violence and physicality and the speed in which they play.

"...We expect this to be one of our best challenges of the year. We understand, offensively, what we're facing."