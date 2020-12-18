Who will win, Bucs or Falcons? Experts' picks

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While Tampa Bay (8-5) has designs on securing a postseason berth over the next three weeks, Atlanta (4-9) has been officially eliminated from postseason contention.

The Buccaneers also look to end a 12-year playoff drought, and they're hoping that Tom Brady and Co. will help accomplish that. Brady, for what it's worth, is 6-0 against the Falcons.

The Falcons will face the Bucs twice in the next three weeks and could make clinching a playoff spot considerably tougher on their NFC South foes. Tampa currently holds the No. 6 seed in the NFC.