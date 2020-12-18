Who will win, Bucs or Falcons? Experts' picks

The Falcons host Tom Brady and the Bucs in their final home game of the season

Dec 18, 2020 at 12:43 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While Tampa Bay (8-5) has designs on securing a postseason berth over the next three weeks, Atlanta (4-9) has been officially eliminated from postseason contention.

The Buccaneers also look to end a 12-year playoff drought, and they're hoping that Tom Brady and Co. will help accomplish that. Brady, for what it's worth, is 6-0 against the Falcons.

RELATED CONTENT

The Falcons will face the Bucs twice in the next three weeks and could make clinching a playoff spot considerably tougher on their NFC South foes. Tampa currently holds the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

So, who will win? Well, here is who the experts are picking:

For complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and The Sporting News.

Bucs week begins | Falcons at Work

The Atlanta Falcons moved indoors on a rainy Wednesday to begin preparation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. Take a look at the best pictures from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 talks to running back Qadree Ollison #30 during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 talks to running back Qadree Ollison #30 during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

A bag of gear on the field during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
4 / 25

A bag of gear on the field during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
5 / 25

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 in action during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
6 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 in action during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 gestures during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 gestures during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray #19 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray #19 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

The defensive backs look on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
12 / 25

The defensive backs look on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 warms up during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 warms up during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 talks to running back Qadree Ollison #30 during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 talks to running back Qadree Ollison #30 during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 arrives during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 arrives during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 looks on during practice in the indoor facility at IBM Performance Field.

AF_20201216_Practice_AMB_1382_16x9web
25 / 25
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

FOX Sports' Daryl Johnston: Why Falcons offense is sputtering, key to Matt Ryan rebounding

FOX Sports color analyst Daryl 'Moose' Johnston previews the upcoming game between the Falcons and Bucs 
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Ricardo Allen and two others ruled out for Bucs game

Offensive linemen James Carpenter and Kaleb McGary are questionable for Sunday's NFC South showdown
news

Falcons coach Raheem Morris rules Julio Jones out vs. Bucs 

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris ruled out Julio Jones for this weekend's game against the Bucs
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Falcons injury report: Marlon Davidson among six players held out of practice

Fullback Keith Smith and linebacker Mykal Walker returned to practice after being limited on Wednesday
news

SFTB: Timing of GM hire, where Falcons will draft, Kaleb McGary, running back, changes coming

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Bill Polian on GM vacancy: It checks all the boxes

The Pro Football Hall of Fame executive gives his assessment on the Atlanta Falcons' opening
news

Matt Ryan ready to move forward: I'm on to Tampa 

Matt Ryan discusses the upcoming matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
news

Falcons injury report: Four key players held out of practice

A total of 11 players appeared on the Falcons' most recent injury report Wednesday
news

SFTB: Elite NFL Draft prospects, early Super Bowl picks, Michael Vick, latest on GM search

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

How each Falcons position group stacks up to the rest of the NFL

There are a few positive surprises with Atlanta's position groups and some negatives as well

Top News

FOX Sports' Daryl Johnston: Why Falcons offense is sputtering, key to Matt Ryan rebounding

Bill Polian on GM vacancy: It checks all the boxes

Who will win, Bucs or Falcons? Experts' picks

How each Falcons position group stacks up to the rest of the NFL

Advertising