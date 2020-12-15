Falcons release depth chart ahead of Bucs' matchup

The Atlanta Falcons (4-9) lineup is set for the upcoming home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5).
OFFENSE
What's changed: There are no changes from Week 14.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Matt Schaub
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Christian Blake
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Brandon Powell
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Jaeden Graham
|Luke Stocker
|RB
|Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB)
|Brian Hill
|Ito Smith
|Qadree Ollison
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Matt Gono
|LG
|James Carpenter
|Justin McCray
|C
|Alex Mack
|Matt Hennessy
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|John Wetzel
DEFENSE
What's changed: There are no changes from Week 14.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DE
|Allen Bailey
|Charles Harris
|DT
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|Deadrin Senat
|DT
|Tyeler Davison
|John Cominsky
|DE
|Dante Fowler
|Steven Means
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|LB
|Deion Jones
|LaRoy Reynolds
|Edmond Robinson
|LB
|Foye Oluokun
|Mykal Walker
|CB
|Kendall Sheffield
|Blidi Wreh-Wilson
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darqueze Dennard
|S
|Ricardo Allen
|Sharrod Neasman
|S
|Keanu Neal
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|CB
|Isaiah Oliver
|Tyler Hall
SPECIAL TEAMS
What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 14.
|Position
|Starter
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Sterling Hofrichter
|LS
|Josh Harris
|KR
|Brandon Powell
|PR
|Brandon Powell
|KO
|Younghoe Koo