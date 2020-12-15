Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Bucs' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 15, 2020 at 03:58 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

2020_af-web_w15_depth-chart

The Atlanta Falcons (4-9) lineup is set for the upcoming home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5).

OFFENSE

What's changed: There are no changes from Week 14.

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve
QB Matt Ryan Matt Schaub
WR Julio Jones Christian Blake
WR Calvin Ridley Laquon Treadwell
WR Russell Gage Brandon Powell
TE Hayden Hurst Jaeden Graham Luke Stocker
RB Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB) Brian Hill Ito Smith Qadree Ollison
LT Jake Matthews Matt Gono
LG James Carpenter Justin McCray
C Alex Mack Matt Hennessy
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Kaleb McGary John Wetzel

DEFENSE

What's changed: There are no changes from Week 14.

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DE Allen Bailey Charles Harris
DT Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson Deadrin Senat
DT Tyeler Davison John Cominsky
DE Dante Fowler Steven Means Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones LaRoy Reynolds Edmond Robinson
LB Foye Oluokun Mykal Walker
CB Kendall Sheffield Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB A.J. Terrell Darqueze Dennard
S Ricardo Allen Sharrod Neasman
S Keanu Neal Jaylinn Hawkins
CB Isaiah Oliver Tyler Hall

SPECIAL TEAMS

What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 14.

Table inside Article
Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Sterling Hofrichter
LS Josh Harris
KR Brandon Powell
PR Brandon Powell
KO Younghoe Koo

Related Content

news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Chargers' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Saints' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the New Orleans Saints
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Raiders' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders 
news

Falcons release depth chart with changes at defensive end, cornerback

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the New Orleans 
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Broncos' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Denver Bronocs
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Panthers' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football 
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Lions' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Lions
news

Falcons release depth chart with a change at defensive tackle 

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Vikings with a change at defensive tackle following Marlon Davidson being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list 
news

Falcons release depth chart with a change at safety

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Panthers with a change at safety
news

Falcons release depth chart with a change at cornerback

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Packers with a change at cornerback
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Bears' matchup

The Falcons' starting lineup is set for the upcoming showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the undefeated Chicago Bears

Top News

How each Falcons position group stacks up to the rest of the NFL

Falcons' next opponent: What to know about the Buccaneers

How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Bucs' matchup

Advertising