Falcons' next opponent: What to know about the Buccaneers

Tom Brady running the show

In case you somehow missed it – Tom Brady is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Brady and Tampa's offense are loaded with weapons at every position appear to be hitting its stride. Brady has thrown 322 passes for 3,496 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Weapons galore

Brady has unlimited weapons at his disposal. Starting with wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller, Brady has plenty of options to use. Evans leads the team in receiving yards with 669 and 11 touchdowns. He also has two three tight ends who are all talented receivers as well. Starting with the acquisition of Rob Gronkowski, Brady's favorite target over the years, the Buccaneers' trio of tight ends in O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and Gronkowski might be the best in the league. Gronkowski has 38 catches for 507 yards and five touchdowns.

Todd Bowles' defense one of NFL's best