Week 6: What happened in Falcons home loss to Commanders

The Falcons move to 3-3 on the season after their Week 6 game against the Commanders. 

Oct 15, 2023 at 03:58 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

ATLANTA — A failed 2-point conversion and two ill-timed interceptions in the fourth quarter sealed the Atlanta Falcons' fate in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

Below is how every game recap this 2023 season will be broken down by quarter for right-at-the-buzzer consumption, starting with a note that Atlanta won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Commanders began competition with the ball.

FIRST QUARTER

For the first time this season, the Falcons offense showed up and showed out on its opening drive. Its series began on its own 25-yard line and, four plays later, it broke into enemy territory -- a first for the season. Then Atlanta used four more plays to get into Washington's red zone. The Falcons ultimately scored when quarterback Desmond Ridder found tight end Kyle Pitts in the end zone and delivered a 9-yard completion.

It was the first touchdown Sunday, but the Commanders already had points on the board from a 37-yard field goal on their own opening drive.

Still, that Ridder-Pitts touchdown put the Falcons ahead early -- and it's a lead they kept entering the second quarter.

Scoring plays:

Commanders: Joey Slye 37-yard field goal … 3-0, WAS

Falcons: Desmond Ridder 9-yard pass to Kyle Pitts; Younghoe Koo PAT … 7-3, ATL

End Q1: Falcons 7, Commanders 3

SECOND QUARTER

And it's a lead the Falcons lost quickly in the second quarter.

Atlanta went three-and-out to start and, when it punted, Washington returner Jamison Crowder took it 61 yards to the Falcons' 11-yard line. The Commanders were able to cash in on a 1-yard pass from quarterback Sam Howell to running back Antonio Gibson, reclaiming the lead.

The difference between the next two drives was fourth-down outcomes. The Falcons tried to convert on fourth-and-3 but failed, and then the Commanders tried to convert on fourth-and-1 and succeeded. Washington then scored again with a 7-yard pass from Howell to wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

The most Atlanta could do to answer was a 47-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo within the 2-minute warning.

(NOTE: With his individual takedown of Howell at the 1:08 mark, Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell now has 100 career sacks.)

Scoring plays:

Commanders: Sam Howell 1-yard pass to Antonio Gibson; Joey Slye PAT … 10-7, WAS

Commanders: Sam Howell 7-yard pass to Curtis Samuel; Joey Slye PAT … 17-7, WAS

Falcons: Younghoe Koo 47-yard field goal … 17-10, WAS

Halftime: Commanders 17, Falcons 10

THIRD QUARTER

The Falcons' second-half opening drive offensively went basically the opposite of its first. Ridder was intercepted by Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller, who returned the pick 23 yards. Washington then used two plays to score. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. did the trick with a 24-yard run.

The rest of the third remained scoreless, but the Falcons were knocking on the door as time expired for the quarter.

Atlanta was in the midst of a rather long offensive drive, tallying eight plays and going from its own 19-yard line to Washington's 17-yard line. Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier had just taken back-to-back carries for a combined nine yards. The Falcons will face a third-and-1 situation when they line back up.

Scoring plays:

Commanders: Brian Robinson Jr. 24-yard run; Joey Slye PAT … 24-10, WAS

End Q3: Commanders 24, Falcons 10

FOURTH QUARTER

Atlanta did not convert on third down.

It did convert on fourth down, though, via a 7-yard pass form Ridder to wide receiver Mack Hollins. And that led to a 2-yard touchdown reception by tight end Jonnu Smith two plays later. The Falcons opted to attempt a 2-point conversion afterward, but a run by Allgeier was stopped short.

Atlanta's defense did its job, getting Washington off the field within four plays, and the offense appeared to be doing the same. Until the Falcons got into the red zone. They made it all the way to the Commanders' 2-yard line when a delay-of-game call backed them up to the 7. Ridder then tried to throw the ball to London in the end zone but was instead intercepted by Washington cornerback Benjamin St. Juste.

Again, defense got on and off the field, this time with a three-and-out. Meanwhile, the offense turned it over on downs.

Defense gave the offense yet another chance. Ridder threw his second interception -- Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis picked this one off -- to solidify the Commanders' victory.

Scoring plays:

Falcons: Desmond Ridder pass 2 to Jonnu Smith … 24-16, WAS

Final:Commanders 24, Falcons 16

Game Photos | Week 6 Falcons vs Commanders

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders during Week 6.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out to warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out to warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 walks out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 walks out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during warm ups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during warm ups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players huddle before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players huddle before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players huddle in the tunnel before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players huddle in the tunnel before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 high fives players as they walk out to warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 high fives players as they walk out to warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 leads the team huddle before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 leads the team huddle before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Detail view of a helmet prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Detail view of a helmet prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 warm up prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 warm up prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 leads the team huddle during warm ups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 leads the team huddle during warm ups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 huddle with teammates prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 huddle with teammates prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players walk out for warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players walk out for warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players walk out for warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players walk out for warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 run out of the tunnel before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 run out of the tunnel before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Players run out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Players run out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players run out of the tunnel before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players run out of the tunnel before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

The American Flag on the field during the National Anthem before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
The American Flag on the field during the National Anthem before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during the National Anthem before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during the National Anthem before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the National Anthem before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the National Anthem before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The Coin Toss before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The Coin Toss before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Billy Johnson pulls the train horn before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Billy Johnson pulls the train horn before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 score a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 score a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 score a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 score a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a PAT during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a PAT during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after a play during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after a play during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 records his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 records his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 makes a sack during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 makes a sack during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 makes a sack during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 makes a sack during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 celebrates with defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 celebrates with defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 celebrates with defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 celebrates with defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 makes a sack during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 makes a sack during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive huddle during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Offensive huddle during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons line up for the play during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons line up for the play during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 catches the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 catches the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 shakes hands with the Washington Commanders quarterback during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 shakes hands with the Washington Commanders quarterback during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 swaps jerseys after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 swaps jerseys after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 jersey swap after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 jersey swap after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

