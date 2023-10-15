Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 6 home game vs. Washington Commanders

ATLANTA -- The Falcons most recent acquisition, wide receiver Van Jefferson, is active ahead of Atlanta's Week 6 home game against the Washington Commanders. The Falcons sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday in exchange for Jefferson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Jefferson joins a group of receivers that had its best day of the season last week in the team's 21-19 win over the Houston Texans. In said win, quarterback Desmond Ridder connected with 11 different pass catchers en route to a 300-plus passing-yard day.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary is also active for Sunday's game. He left last week's win with a knee injury and did not return. However, the Falcons announced earlier in the week that McGary's injury was not long-term and they would take him through the week to see how he feels after a few practices. McGary got the all-clear Friday and was not given a game designation.

In other inactives news, defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham is a healthy scratch for the second week in a row. Prior to last week, Graham was active through the first four weeks of the season. He had four combined tackles, no sacks and no quarterback hits.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 6:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB)

CB Clark Phillips

OL Kyle Hinton

DL Eli Ankou

DL Ta'Quon Graham

DL Joe Gaziano