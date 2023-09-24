Week 3: What happened in Falcons loss against Lions 

The Falcons moved to 2-1 after their Week 3 road contest with the Lions. 

Sep 24, 2023 at 03:59 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

DETROIT — The Atlanta Falcons could not come back from a second fourth-quarter deficit in as many games, and the Detroit Lions won at home in Ford Field, 20-6.

Below is how every game recap this 2023 season will be broken down by quarter for right-at-the-buzzer consumption, starting with a note that Detroit won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

FIRST QUARTER

The Falcons offense went three-and-out to kick things off, but rather than getting into that, there was notable return on defense that should be highlighted instead. Jeff Okudah, who injured his foot early into training camp and was inactive for the first two games, replaced Tre Flowers at cornerback on third down, opposite of starter A.J. Terrell. The Lions also went three-and-out to start.

(Note: Sunday marked the first time Okudah has been inside Ford Fieldsince the Lions traded him to the Falcons this past offseason. He played in Detroit from 2020-22 after the Lions drafted him with a first-round pick.)

Atlanta ultimately ended up rotating that cornerback position, cycling Flowers, Okudah and also Mike Hughes during its second defensive drive. While the Falcons were doing that, however, the Lions were marching down the field, the first team to break into enemy territory. Detroit was stopped before it was too late and settled for a 37-yard field goal to put the first points on the board.

On the flip side, the Falcons offense wasn't able to consistently produce in the opening period. The longest drive it was able to cobble together consisted of six plays for 13 yards. The total yardage took a major hit when quarterback Desmond Ridder was sacked on back-to-back plays for a combined loss of 20 yards.

(Note: The Lions had just one sack through their first two games. Double that count in one drive against the Falcons alone.)

The Falcons were moving when time expired, though.

Scoring plays:

Lions: Riley Patterson, 37-yard field goal … 3-0, DET

End first quarter: 3-0, Lions

Related Links

SECOND QUARTER

Well, the Falcons offense was moving until it wasn't, at least. Two plays into the second period, Atlanta finally crossed into Detroit grounds. The Falcons made it to the Lions' 30-yard line before an incomplete pass from Ridder to wide receiver Drake London brought up fourth down. Kicker Younghoe Koo then came out and tied things up with a 48-yard field goal.

The Lions didn't like that. Because once their offense came out, it put together a five-play scoring drive highlighted by a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to tight end Sam LaPorta, who appeared to be wide open for the long shot.

(Note: At this point, with 10:05 remaining in the half, Goff had completed nine of his 11 pass attempts for 120 yards and the touchdown. He had not been sacked.)

Afterward, the Falcons offense went three-and-out via two incomplete passes from Ridder to tight end Kyle Pitts and a 1-yard run from running back Bijan Robinson. So, no answer.

The Lions offense was then able to essentially hot potato its way down field, going from its own 27-yard line into the Falcons' red zone via two runs and five passes. Atlanta's defense held Detroit's then-heavy ground attack from there, forcing the Lions special teams to go for a 24-yard field goal. The kick was good, extending the Lions' lead before halftime.

(Note: At this point, with 1:53 remaining in the half, Goff had completed 14 of his 17 pass attempts for 168 yards and still the sole touchdown. He still had not been sacked.)

Despite each team getting another shot at it, neither scored before time expired.

Scoring plays:

Falcons: Younghoe Koo, 48-yard field goal … 3-3, TIE

Lions: Jared Goff 45-yard pass to Sam LaPorta; Riley Patterson PAT … 10-3, DET

Lions: Riley Patterson, 24-yard field goal … 13-3, DET

Halftime: 13-3, Lions

THIRD QUARTER

The Falcons defense came out ready to go, forcing the Lions offense to go three-and-out to open the second half. The Falcons offense proceeded to make it to the Lions' 28-yard line before stalling out. Koo missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt, though, so the opportunity fell short for both offense and special teams.

(Note: That was Koo's first missed field goal of 2023. The last time he missed a field goal was in the Falcons' 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders on Nov. 27, 2022.)

Really, no opportunities were cashed in on during these 15 minutes for either team, as no one added points to their score.

The Falcons had a slight scare when tight end Jonnu Smith went down with an injury after a second-and-7 incomplete pass play. He was tended to by athletic trainers on the field but walked off under his own power and avoided the medical tent. Smith did return to action in the next Atlanta offensive series.

Falcons safety Jessie Bates III ended the period on a high note, snagging his third interception of the season off Goff. Because of Bates, Atlanta began the final 15 minutes from Detroit's 43-yard line.

(Note: That was the 17th interception of Bates' career, the third with the Falcons.)

End third quarter: 13-3, Lions

FOURTH QUARTER

Unfortunately for the Falcons, interception No. 3 for No. 3 did not turn into any points. Atlanta had running back Tyler Allgeier pick up 6 yards with his feet between two consecutive plays, but then an incomplete pass from Ridder to London kept the Falcons short by 4 yards with fourth down.

Falcons went for it, and another Ridder-to-London incompletion allowed the Lions to take over on downs at the Detroit 38-yard line.

Atlanta's defense couldn't stop Detroit, and Lions quarterback scrambled from 3 yards out to score a touchdown. That put the Lions up by 17 points.

The Falcons put a little dent into the Lions' advantage when Koo made a 24-yard field goal on the next drive, but Atlanta was in Detroit's red zone for the first time and still unable to finish the 6 yards for a bigger dent.

Atlanta linebacker Troy Andersen was injured on the following drive. He walked off under his own power but ultimately carted to the locker room. It looked like he hurt his right arm.

(Note: Andersen had just returned from concussion protocol this past week. He sat out of the Falcons' Week 2 win over the Green Bay Packers for that reason.)

That was essentially all she wrote. The Falcons had another chance on offense, but it went nowhere and Ridder took on his seventh sack of the day.

Goff kept taking a knee until the clock hit zero.

Scoring plays:

Lions: Jared Goff 3-yard run; Riley Patterson PAT … 20-3, DET

Falcons: Younghoe Koo 24-yard field goal … 20-6, DET

Final: 20-6, Lions

Game Photos | Week 3 Falcons at Lions

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions during Week 3.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 124

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 124

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs a route during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs a route during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 sign in the crowd prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 sign in the crowd prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 pursues the ball carrier during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 pursues the ball carrier during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55, cornerback Dee Alford #20, and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55, cornerback Dee Alford #20, and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 124

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Flag team prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 124

Flag team prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Players take the field prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 124

Players take the field prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Players take the field prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 124

Players take the field prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 124

Coin toss prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Punt team lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 124

Punt team lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 covers a punt during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 covers a punt during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 124

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 returns a punt during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 124

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 returns a punt during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 124

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 react during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 react during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 124

General view of fans prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 124

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive line during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 124

Defensive line during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 reacts after kicking a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 124

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 reacts after kicking a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 124

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 124

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 124

General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 124

General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a first down during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a first down during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 124

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 124

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 defends during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 124

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 defends during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 defends during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 124

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 defends during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 hits the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 124

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 hits the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 124

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scrambles during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scrambles during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scrambles during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scrambles during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs down field during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs down field during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 attempts to catch a pass during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 attempts to catch a pass during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs down field during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs down field during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
113 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
117 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
118 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
119 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
120 / 124

General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
121 / 124

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
122 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
123 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
124 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in two installments of Bair Mail heading into Week 4.

NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder not worried about offensive line, instead critiques himself in Lions loss

Desmond Ridder was sacked seven times, a single-game career high for the Falcons quarterback.
news

Bair: Early-season issues troubling Falcons cost them vs. Detroit Lions

Inconsistency hurting Falcons during the first few weeks was especially difficult to overcome without a productive rushing attack.
news

Falcons far from playing complementary football in loss to Detroit Lions

Desmond Ridder said the Falcons haven't played as a full team yet, and through three games, he's right. 
news

Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 3 clash with the Detroit Lions

Atlanta updates the status of Jeff Okudah and Cordarrelle Patterson, both of whom were listed as questionable on Friday. 
news

Falcons elevate two linemen from the practice squad ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Lions

Offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel, defensive lineman Timmy Horne add depth to the lines of scrimmage in Detroit. 
news

Five things to watch when Falcons travel to Detroit to face the Lions

The Falcons' Week 3 matchup has the potential to be the rookie running back showdown people have been waiting for. 
news

How the Falcons defensive depth has taken the "next man up" cliché to heart, put action behind it

Nate Landman, Tre Flowers stepping up and stepping in for Atlanta early in 2023. 
news

Falcons injury report: Jeff Okudah, Cordarrelle Patterson receive Week 3 game designation

Bud Dupree makes return to practice after reported illness on Thursday. 
news

Who will win in Week 3, Falcons or Lions? Expert Picks

Falcons will face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday 
news

Nerdy Birds: Hot start for the defense, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier breaking tackles

Through two games, the Falcons have been able to hang their hat on their passing defense, which is not something that's been a hallmark of the team for some time.
news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Arthur Smith's calculated risks

We discuss all that and more in this Friday mailbag. 

Top News

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder not worried about offensive line, instead critiques himself in Lions loss

Bair: Early-season issues troubling Falcons cost them vs. Detroit Lions

Falcons far from playing complementary football in loss to Detroit Lions

Week 3: What happened in Falcons loss against Lions 

Advertising