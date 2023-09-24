Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 3 clash with the Detroit Lions

Atlanta updates the status of Jeff Okudah and Cordarrelle Patterson, both of whom were listed as questionable on Friday. 

Sep 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Content Producer

DETROIT -- The Falcons received some good news, and some not-so-good news, ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Lions at Ford Field. Cordarrelle Patterson was listed as inactive, but Jeff Okudah was not.

Patterson and Okudah have been working through training camp injuries for the last few weeks and were listed as questionable Friday. Neither has made their 2023 debut yet, as they have been inactive through the first two games of the season. Patterson's thigh injury kept him as a limited participant in practice Friday, while Okudah was inching closer to 100 percent this week as a full participant in practice. Okudah will take the game field for the first time as a Falcon against the team that drafted him, Detroit. With Okudah's return, the Falcons listed Clark Phillips III as inactive Sunday.

In other inactives news, with the practice squad elevations of DL Timmy Horne and OL Tyler Vrabel on Saturday, the Falcons kept offensive linemen Jovaughn Gwyn and Isaiah Prince as well as defensive linemen Albert Huggins and Joe Gaziano inactive against the Lions.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 3:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)

CB Clark Phillips III

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

OL Isaiah Prince

DL Albert Huggins

DL Joe Gaziano

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Arrival Photos | Week 3 Falcons at Lions

View photos of the Atlanta Falcons arriving at Ford Field ahead of Sunday's afternoon match-up against the Detroit Lions in Game 3, presented by Wells Fargo.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 54

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 54

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 54

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 54

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 54

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 54

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 54

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 54

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 54

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 54

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 54

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 54

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 54

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 54

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 54

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 54

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 54

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 54

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 54

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 54

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 54

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 54

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 54

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 54

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 54

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 54

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 54

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 54

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 54

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 54

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 54

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 54

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 54

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 54

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 54

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 54

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 54

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 54

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 54

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 54

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons elevate two linemen from the practice squad ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Lions

Offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel, defensive lineman Timmy Horne add depth to the lines of scrimmage in Detroit. 
news

Five things to watch when Falcons travel to Detroit to face the Lions

The Falcons' Week 3 matchup has the potential to be the rookie running back showdown people have been waiting for. 
news

How the Falcons defensive depth has taken the "next man up" cliché to heart, put action behind it

Nate Landman, Tre Flowers stepping up and stepping in for Atlanta early in 2023. 
news

Falcons injury report: Jeff Okudah, Cordarrelle Patterson receive Week 3 game designation

Bud Dupree makes return to practice after reported illness on Thursday. 
news

Who will win in Week 3, Falcons or Lions? Expert Picks

Falcons will face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday 
news

Nerdy Birds: Hot start for the defense, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier breaking tackles

Through two games, the Falcons have been able to hang their hat on their passing defense, which is not something that's been a hallmark of the team for some time.
news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Arthur Smith's calculated risks

We discuss all that and more in this Friday mailbag. 
news

Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah reflects on Lions trade as he prepares for return to Detroit

For the first time in his NFL career, Jeff Okudah will stand on the Lions' opposing sideline. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Jeff Okudah, Troy Andersen, Cordarrelle Patterson as Lions practice week continues 

Cordarrelle did not participate Thursday with a thigh injury
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 3 game
news

The subtlety of Jessie Bates III is just as noteworthy as the spectacular 

Even when he's not producing a multi-turnover day, the small, overlooked ways Bates is impacting his teammates matters, too. 

Top News

Game Photos | Week 3 Falcons at Lions

Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 3 clash with the Detroit Lions

Arrival Photos | Week 3 Falcons at Lions

Five things to watch when Falcons travel to Detroit to face the Lions

Advertising