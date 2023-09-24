Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 3 clash with the Detroit Lions

DETROIT -- The Falcons received some good news, and some not-so-good news, ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Lions at Ford Field. Cordarrelle Patterson was listed as inactive, but Jeff Okudah was not.

Patterson and Okudah have been working through training camp injuries for the last few weeks and were listed as questionable Friday. Neither has made their 2023 debut yet, as they have been inactive through the first two games of the season. Patterson's thigh injury kept him as a limited participant in practice Friday, while Okudah was inching closer to 100 percent this week as a full participant in practice. Okudah will take the game field for the first time as a Falcon against the team that drafted him, Detroit. With Okudah's return, the Falcons listed Clark Phillips III as inactive Sunday.

In other inactives news, with the practice squad elevations of DL Timmy Horne and OL Tyler Vrabel on Saturday, the Falcons kept offensive linemen Jovaughn Gwyn and Isaiah Prince as well as defensive linemen Albert Huggins and Joe Gaziano inactive against the Lions.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 3:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)

CB Clark Phillips III

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

OL Isaiah Prince

DL Albert Huggins

DL Joe Gaziano