Falcons-Saints game day, time announced for Week 18

The NFL announced the final slate of previously undetermined Week 18 kickoffs late Sunday night after all Week 17 work concluded.

Dec 31, 2023 at 11:02 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

12.31.2023-Week18
© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The 2023 Atlanta Falcons regular-season schedule is now officially complete, with their Week 18 game day and time finally determined.

The Falcons (7-9) will play the New Orleans Saints (8-8) on Sunday at Caesars Superdome, the NFL announced after Week 17 competition wrapped. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. CBS will carry live coverage.

The Week 18 date had been listed as TBD until this point, as the league waited to see how the regular season unfolded and playoff scenarios worked out. The NFC South champion could very well be decided in New Orleans, depending on the result of the Carolina Panthers (2-14) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) contest.

Tampa Bay-Carolina will be played at the same time, with a 1 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff that will be broadcast on FOX.

The Falcons are coming off a 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 17, while the Saints are riding an important 23-13 win over the Buccaneers. The Saints' victory was actually more important for the Falcons' postseason hopes than their own outcome. Had the Buccaneers won, Tampa Bay would have clinched the NFC South. Instead, it now remains an open race among the Falcons, Saints and Buccaneers. The Panthers were eliminated from contention back in Week 13.

In order for Atlanta to advance, the Falcons need to beat the Saints and the Panthers to beat the Buccaneers. Because in that scenario, the Falcons, Buccaneers and Saints are all 8-9 at the end of the regular season. And the Falcons would actually hold the tiebreaker because of head-to-head records: Falcons vs. Saints/Buccaneers: 3-1; Buccaneers vs. Falcons/Saints: 2-2; and Saints vs. Falcons/Buccaneers: 1-3.

If the Buccaneers beat the Panthers, Tampa Bay is the division champ regardless of the Falcons-Saints finish. If the Buccaneers lose and the Saints beat the Falcons, then New Orleans is the division champ.

So, the NFC South hinges on Week 18. The Falcons still have a chance at the 2023 title.

Game Photos | Week 17 Falcons at Bears

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field during Week 17.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 130

Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 130

Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 130

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 attempts a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 130

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 attempts a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 pitches to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 pitches to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 130

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 130

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 130

Offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 line up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 130

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 line up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 130

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 130

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the first half of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 130

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the first half of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Senior Defensive Assistant Dave Huxtable on the sideline during the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 130

Atlanta Falcons Senior Defensive Assistant Dave Huxtable on the sideline during the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 130

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 130

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 130

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prepares to kick a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 130

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prepares to kick a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 on the bench during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 on the bench during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 on the sideline during the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 130

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 on the sideline during the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 130

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 130

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 130

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and safety Richie Grant #27 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and safety Richie Grant #27 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 130

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 130

General view of fans during the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 130

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 defend the rush during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 defend the rush during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 130

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive stop near the goal line during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 130

Defensive stop near the goal line during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 takes a snap during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 takes a snap during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 130

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive stop near the goal line during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 130

Defensive stop near the goal line during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 defend the rush during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 defend the rush during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 runs down field during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 130

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 runs down field during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 130

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 130

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 fakes a handoff to running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 fakes a handoff to running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 130

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 130

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 130

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 130

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Referee discussion during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 130

Referee discussion during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 130

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 reacts after a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 130

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 reacts after a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 130

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 130

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 130

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 130

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 130

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 130

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 130

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 130

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 prepares to snap the ball during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 130

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 prepares to snap the ball during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93, defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96, and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 attempt to block a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93, defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96, and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 attempt to block a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 130

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 130

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
113 / 130

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 130

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 130

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 goes in motion during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
117 / 130

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 goes in motion during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
118 / 130

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
119 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
120 / 130

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
121 / 130

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
122 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
123 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
124 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
125 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the second half of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
126 / 130

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the second half of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
127 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
128 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
129 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
130 / 130

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Bair: Performance vs. Bears won't cut it to claim improbable NFC South title

The Falcons can win the division by beating New Orleans, combined with a Bucs loss to Carolina. 
news

McElhaney: The Falcons need answers, consistency at quarterback in new year

Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder combined for four interceptions in the loss. 
news

Week 17: What happened in Falcons snowy road loss to Bears 

The Falcons move to 7-9 on the season after their New Year's Eve contest with the Bears.
news

Falcons release inactives ahead of Week 17 matchup with Chicago Bears

Atlanta updates the game status of Kaleb McGary, the only Falcons player given a questionable designation. 
news

Falcons designated offensive lineman as practice squad elevation prior to Chicago Bears clash

John Leglue will be eligible to play for the second straight week.
news

Five things to watch when Falcons travel to Chicago for Week 17 clash with the Bears

Atlanta is coming off their most complete performance to date. Can that performance linger into a new week? 
news

'It's no question': Arguing the All-Pro case for Falcons safety Jessie Bates III

Bates has had a career year with the Falcons in 2023, but how does he stack up to other premier safeties in the NFL? 
news

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith reveals game status of Atlanta players ahead of Week 17 trip to Chicago

Atlanta linemen continue to trend in the right direction. 
news

Who will win in Week 17, Falcons or Bears? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face Chicago at Soldier Field this Sunday. 
news

Nerdy Birds: Drake London, leaning on the run game and analyzing a smothering defense

Diving into the stats of the Falcons' top-ranked rushing attack and defensive prowess. 
news

Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah and the future at cornerback, plus Matt Bergeron, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

We discuss the Falcons' present and possible future in this Friday mailbag.

Top News

McElhaney: The Falcons need answers, consistency at quarterback in new year

Bair: Performance vs. Bears won't cut it to claim improbable NFC South title

Falcons-Saints game day, time announced for Week 18

Week 17: What happened in Falcons snowy road loss to Bears 

Advertising