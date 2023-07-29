The 4.42 seconds that put Troy Andersen, the state of Montana on the football map

Across town, Brent Vigen was in his car. The Montana State head coach and his wife had a busy day of engagements. With him in the driver's seat, his wife had the NFL Combine pulled up on her phone so the two could keep track of Andersen's day. Vigen said that even knowing Andersen's speed and having seen it in person, to know a 240-pound guy could move like that? It's still pretty remarkable, so much so that you almost can't believe what you're seeing.

"We knew he would go there and put up numbers," Vigen said. "That 40 that he ran in particular, I would guess that you could go across our state and there are a lot of people that remember where they were when Troy ran that 40.

"That was a big event in the state of Montana, because everybody's behind him."

That included Andersen's family, of course, who were all just as curious about Andersen's speed as the rest of the state. They, too, were tuned in.

Andersen's sister, Holly Finch, explained it best, saying that when her brother entered the 2022 NFL Draft there was this looming idea that you don't necessarily know where he will stack up against other people across the country.

"Just being in Montana, it's like, oh, well he's pretty good for Montana," Holly said, "but how is he going to do against everybody else?'"

Andersen himself felt that same weight of uncertainty.