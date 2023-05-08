Falcons sign cornerback Tre Flowers to one-year deal

Flowers visited the Falcons' training complex in late March but didn't sign a deal at that point. He's committed to Atlanta now, and will reunite with safety Jessie Bates III and secondary coach Steven Jackson after working with them in Cincinnati.

He has played some safety as well and could be of assistance there as well, but the Falcons have listed him as a cornerback.

Cornerback is as competitive a position as there is on the roster, especially after the additions recently made.

"That's what you want and that's the business we're in," head coach Arthur Smith said last Saturday, before the Flowers signing. "With those guys, let them compete and we've got to be fair about it. I think it'll bring out the best in our team and in all of our players. "