Todd Gurley on offseason training: 'I haven't worked this much in my life'

Despite the limitations and changes in everyday life that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the world, Todd Gurley has found ways to prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

"I'm not even going to lie, I haven't worked out this much in my life," Gurley said in a YouTube discussion with Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Newton. "I mean, [there] literally hasn't been nothing to do but to work out."

After signing a one-year deal worth a reported $6 million, a lot of eyes will be on Gurley this season. Gurley, who turns 26 in August, is looking to bounce back in his first season with the Falcons.

The 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year's health became a headline again after a report surfaced in 2019 stating the running back has arthritis in his knee.

Questions began to arise after Gurley saw a decrease in carries last season with 223 carries for 857 yards. In 2018, Gurley rushed for 1,251 yards on 256 carries, down 23 carries from the 2017 season.

There's no question about Gurley's talent when healthy.

The three-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns in his five-year career and led the league in rushing touchdowns (2017-18) and all-purpose yards in 2017 with 2,093.

Gurley remains confident in his skillset and is ready for a fresh start with the Falcons.

"I'm super excited," Gurley said. "Just a fresh start for me, to go back to Georgia. To be able to come back and do that, I'm just super excited. I'm like [at a] loss of words."

