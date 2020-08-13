Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal, Alex Mack among Falcons who could be limited in camp

Coach Dan Quinn explained the Falcons will be monitoring reps for the trio during training camp to maintain their longevity

Aug 13, 2020 at 11:49 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Falcons have dealt with some key injuries in recent seasons, and coach Dan Quinn says they are taking steps to keep a few of their prominent players healthy ahead of an important 2020 campaign.

Safety Keanu Neal is among those players who have suffered injuries the past two seasons, and he is coming off of an Achilles tear that cost him much of 2019. While he's back on the field and participating in conditioning drills, the Falcons will keep a close eye on Neal's health during training camp.

In addition to Neal, there are two offensive players who Atlanta's coaches will be monitoring. Running back Todd Gurley will draw attention due to the questions about his knee that resulted in the Los Angeles Rams limiting his workload last season, and center Alex Mack will get some veteran rest days as he did during training camp in 2019.

Although all three players will likely have some limitations in practice as the team prepares for the season, the Falcons will approach each individual situation differently.

"For sure one size doesn't fit all," coach Dan Quinn said. "So, sometimes you're monitoring reps. 'OK, I'm going to put him from a certain amount down to a lower amount,' and sometimes it might be a day off where it's not back-to-back-to-back. So, for sure we've gone through that process with a number of players as we get into the training camp portion.

"There will be some players who have limited reps or an off day occasionally just to make sure – just keep hitting the markers of where we're at. All three of the players that you said would be on different ones but could certainly have some limitations here and there – not physically – but more for just their overall longevity and where they're at."

Related Links

Other veteran players such as Julio Jones or Grady Jarrett could also potentially receive some breaks from the grind of training camp, but Quinn did not specifically reference any other players besides Neal, Gurley and Mack.

With no preseason games taking place in 2020, the Falcons plan on holding many scrimmages to simulate game-like situations. Given that the coaches have a full idea of what the veterans on the roster are capable of, those scrimmages may very well feature many of the Falcons' younger players fighting for roster spots.

Staying healthy will be important if Atlanta is going to fulfill its mission of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and the Falcons are taking proper precautions to keep their players fresh and ready to go.

Todd Gurley works with Matt Ryan | Best images from Day 1

The Atlanta Falcons are back to work as 2020 AT&T Training Camp kicked off in Flowery Branch. Take a look at the best images from Day 1.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the football off to running back Todd Gurley #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the football off to running back Todd Gurley #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 103

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 takes off as quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 takes off as quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler, Jr. #56 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 103

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler, Jr. #56 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 103

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200803_Training-Camp-Digital-6796
10 / 103
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 103

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 walks with linebacker Deion Jones #45 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 103

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 walks with linebacker Deion Jones #45 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 103

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stays focused at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stays focused at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Laquon Treadwell #80 talks to wide receiver Russell Gage #83 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Laquon Treadwell #80 talks to wide receiver Russell Gage #83 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to the wide receivers at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to the wide receivers at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 103

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 103

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 103

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Reynolds #42 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Reynolds #42 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Sean Harlow #64 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 103

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Sean Harlow #64 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler, Jr. #56 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 103

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler, Jr. #56 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter #77 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 103

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter #77 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray #19 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray #19 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200803_Training-Camp-Digital-6630
35 / 103
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Players socially distance for warm ups at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 103

Players socially distance for warm ups at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Carson Meier #85 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Carson Meier #85 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 103

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 103

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 103

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 103

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 103

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200803_Training-Camp-Digital-7063
48 / 103
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 103

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 103

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures to the wide receivers at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures to the wide receivers at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 laughs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 laughs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 laughs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 laughs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 103

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 103

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 103

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 103

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The rookies walk off of the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 103

The rookies walk off of the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The rookies walk off of the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 103

The rookies walk off of the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Carson Meier #85 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Carson Meier #85 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 listens to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 listens to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line walks off of the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 103

The offensive line walks off of the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 103

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200803_Training-Camp-Digital-7536
83 / 103
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a one-handed catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a one-handed catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler, Jr. #56 walks with defensive end Takk McKinley #98 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 103

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler, Jr. #56 walks with defensive end Takk McKinley #98 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 103

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 103

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 103

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 103

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The scene at Atlanta Falcons headquarters during the first day of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 103

The scene at Atlanta Falcons headquarters during the first day of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures as he talks to wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Julio Jones: Calvin Ridley is going to be a great receiver for a long time

Jones believes Ridley can exceed 1,000 yards this fall
The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons' top position battle entering training camp

Today's Early Bird Report includes a look at the top training camp battle ahead of a big season for the Falcons
A.J. Terrell's approach might be exactly what Falcons need on defense 
news

A.J. Terrell's approach might be exactly what Falcons need on defense 

A.J. Terrell's confident approach on the outside might be exactly what the Falcons need on defense this year 
Falcons activate Chris Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Hunter Atkinson
news

Falcons activate Chris Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Hunter Atkinson

The Falcons now have two players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list
Falcons 2020 training camp: Previews for all 9 position groups
news

Falcons 2020 training camp: Previews for all 9 position groups

With the Falcons returning to action, let's take a closer look at each position group and its status heading into the fall
Falcons place Chris Cooper on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Chris Cooper on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons have placed safety Chris Cooper on reserve/COVID-19 list 
Head Coach, Dan Quinn
news

Dan Quinn explains Falcons' plan if he tests positive for COVID-19

Dan Quinn and the Falcons have a plan in place if he were to test positive for COVID-19 and forced to miss time
Dante Fowler Jr. learned how to be a pro and turned his NFL career around
news

Dante Fowler Jr. learned how to be a pro and turned his NFL career around

Dante Fowler credits learning how to be a pro as the biggest reason for why he was able to take the next step in his career
Images of the new Atlanta Falcons 2020 uniforms. (Photo by the Atlanta Falcons)
news

Breakout season for Calvin Ridley? Why history is on his side

A look at what history tells us about the likelihood a receiver makes the leap in his third NFL season
Kendall Sheffield's quiet persona not to be misunderstood 
news

Kendall Sheffield's quiet persona not to be misunderstood 

The second-year cornerback's quiet confidence in himself has him ready to fill any role the Falcons ask of him in the upcoming season
The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Writers' roundtable: Newcomers, heated position battles we're watching during Falcons camp

The Falcons are set to begin training camp later this month and there are plenty of compelling storylines to track as the season slowly creeps closer

Top News

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures as he talks to wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones: Calvin Ridley is going to be a great receiver for a long time

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal, Alex Mack among Falcons who could be limited in camp

The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Early Bird Report: Falcons' top position battle entering training camp

SFTB: Tom Brady, NFC South, expectations for Todd Gurley, A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson, salary cap

SFTB: Tom Brady, NFC South, expectations for Todd Gurley, A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson, salary cap

Advertising