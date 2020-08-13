Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal, Alex Mack among Falcons who could be limited in camp

Although all three players will likely have some limitations in practice as the team prepares for the season, the Falcons will approach each individual situation differently.

"For sure one size doesn't fit all," coach Dan Quinn said. "So, sometimes you're monitoring reps. 'OK, I'm going to put him from a certain amount down to a lower amount,' and sometimes it might be a day off where it's not back-to-back-to-back. So, for sure we've gone through that process with a number of players as we get into the training camp portion.