Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 03:26 PM

Ranking the Falcons returning from injury by their potential impact in 2020

A look at the top Falcons players coming off of injury and their outlook for the 2020 season

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200803_Training-Camp-KD1-7318
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Every NFL team deals with injuries throughout a football season, and the Falcons have had injuries at some key positions in recent years. Training camp, however, is a time of optimism for each franchise and that's in part due to the overall health of the team.

RELATED CONTENT

The Falcons are set to kick off training camp later this month, and they will get back some players who missed much or all of the 2019 season. Not all of these players will have a meaty role this fall, but there are some who will be invaluable. To qualify for this list, a player needed to miss at least five games during the 2019 season.

Here are the top Falcons players coming off of injury and their outlook for the 2020 season:

AF_20200803_Training-Camp-Digital-7536
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Kurt Benkert

Benkert had a good showing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Denver Broncos, but he sustained a toe injury in that same game that ended his year before it really began. Each of the Falcons' 10 points against the Broncos came while Benkert was leading the offense, and he finished that game with 185 yards and a touchdown pass. Benkert spent the 2018 season on the Falcons' practice squad, but he has shown some growth during his time with the team.

Outlook for 2020

There's no reason to believe the Falcons won't continue to roll with Matt Schaub as their primary backup quarterback, which would leave Benkert and Danny Etling left to vie for the third-string job. Benkert should have command of the playbook in his second year working with Dirk Koetter, so it comes down to how his skills have progressed as to whether he can beat out Etling and possibly push Schaub at No. 2.

DE Steven Means
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Steven Means

Means sustained an Achilles injury last offseason that ended his year before training camp even began. In 2018, the defensive end played in eight games and made four starts while recording 14 tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack. Means joined the Falcons after a strong 2018 preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles in which he led the team with three sacks.

Outlook for 2020

Having shown flashes of what he's capable of in the preseason, there's always been a bit more hype with Means than some other reserve defenders. The Falcons liked what they saw from Means in 2018, and there's room on the depth chart for him to carve out a role in the defensive line rotation in 2020. With no preseason games, he'll have to really impress his coaches during training camp.

carpenter
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

James Carpenter

One of Atlanta's primary free agent additions prior to 2019, Carpenter was brought in to compete for a starting job on the offensive line and bolster the unit's overall depth. He started all 11 games for which he was healthy last season, but he missed time late in the season due to a knee injury and a concussion and ultimately ended the year on IR.

Outlook for 2020

Carpenter will be among those competing for the starting left guard job in camp, a position he manned for much of the 2019 season. Atlanta will give rookie Matt Hennessy the chance to assert himself at left guard in camp, but both Carpenter and Jamon Brown provide veteran options for the Falcons if Hennessy is not yet ready. Carpenter struggled with consistency last season, but he has proven to be at least a capable starting offensive lineman in the NFL. It's entirely possibly he's part of Atlanta's starting unit when things get rolling in 2020.

ito
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Ito Smith

Smith started each of the previous two seasons as the Falcons' primary backup at running back, but he missed the final nine games of the 2019 season and ultimately landed on injured reserve due to a neck injury. When he was on the field last season, Smith was a very effective and efficient runner. Smith gained 4.8 yards per carry, but he only had 22 carries for a total of 106 yards. Similarly, Smith has proven an effective receiver out of the backfield, gaining 87 yards on 11 receptions in 2019, an average of 7.9 yards per catch. All told, Smith averaged 5.8 yards per touch for the Falcons last year, a sign that could likely be a good part of a backfield rotation.

Outlook for 2020

Part of a backfield rotation is likely exactly what Smith will be. The Falcons signed Todd Gurley to replace Devonta Freeman as the team's lead back, and it remains to be seen how everything shakes out behind him. Smith's injury opened the door for Brian Hill to assert his claim for the No. 2 spot, and that's a battle that will likely be competitive in training camp. Smith has standout vision and lateral quickness while Hill possesses a powerful downhill running style that is more akin to Gurley. Atlanta likely won't want to give Gurley too much of a workload, so the team's No. 2 back should have at least a decent role on the offense. If Smith is to truly make an impact for the Falcons this fall, it will need to start by beating out Hill in camp.

AF_20200803_Training-Camp-Digital-6630
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Chris Lindstrom

The Falcons' first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lindstrom landed on IR after injuring his foot in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He returned for the final four games of the year, helping to solidify the right side of the offensive line and showing his potential for the future. Lindstrom was highly regarded coming out of college as a well-rounded offensive lineman who has the athleticism to make blocks in space and the technical ability to counter good NFL pass rushers. In his brief time with the Falcons as a rookie, Lindstrom showed flashes of that ability and it would certainly benefit Atlanta if he stays healthy for a full season.

Outlook for 2020

Lindstrom – and fellow first-round pick Kaleb McGary – is undoubtedly one of the most important Falcons for the 2020 season. If he can not only remain healthy throughout the year but also take a step forward in his second season, the Falcons' entire offense should benefit greatly. Atlanta struggled to keep Matt Ryan upright in 2019, allowing him to be sacked a career-high 48 times, and it couldn't consistently open up holes in the run game. Lindstrom is the type of well-rounded player who should benefit both aspects of the offense, which has the talent to once again be among the best in the league.

SFB_Keanu-Neal.jpg
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Keanu Neal

Neal's past two seasons have been heartbreaking for Falcons fans. The Pro Bowl safety sustained a season-ending knee injury during the 2018 season opener, and he tore his Achilles in Week 3 last season that landed him on IR. The attitude Neal brings on the field is very important to the identity of Atlanta's defense. He's a box safety who has the tackling ability of a linebacker and the coverage ability to match up against opposing tight ends and running backs. Those skills gives the Falcons defensive versatility, and his absence has been felt greatly the past two years.

Outlook for 2020

Getting a full season from Neal would be huge for Atlanta. Although it isn't being considered this way, Neal is almost akin to a new addition for the Falcons given the amount of time he's missed since 2018. The Falcons have three starting-caliber safeties in Neal, Ricardo Allen and Damontae Kazee, and they've sought to bolster their depth at that spot as well. With De'Vondre Campbell no longer on the team, it wouldn't be shocking to see Atlanta use Neal in more of a linebacker type of role to allow all three of its safeties play on the field at the same time. The Falcons know Neal has Pro-Bowl ability when healthy, he just needs to stay healthy.

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Calvin Ridley preparing for big year: I should be elite

For the first time in his career, Ridley enters the season as the Falcons' No. 2 receiver, and he's got big things planned
The offensive line walks off of the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: The Falcons' biggest question entering training camp

Today's Early Bird Report includes the biggest question for the Falcons as they prepare to enter training camp this month
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gestures as he is introduced before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

After first Pro Bowl, Grady Jarrett says he can 'be better' in 2020

 Jarrett's approach has made him a Pro Bowler, but he's got bigger things in mind for himself and his team
Falcons place Foye Oluokun on reserve/COVID-19 list, release Ryan Allen, waive four others
news

Falcons place Foye Oluokun on reserve/COVID-19 list, release Ryan Allen, waive four others

Atlanta made a number of roster moves on Sunday afternoon
Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons now have five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list
How COVID-19 could impact depth, factor into Falcons' roster decisions
news

How COVID-19 could impact depth, factor into Falcons' roster decisions

 Like all teams, the Falcons are engaged in deep discussions to find the best path forward
Falcons 2020 training camp: Five burning questions
news

Falcons 2020 training camp: Five burning questions

A closer look at the Falcons' most pressing questions to be answered over the next month 
Falcons' COVID-19 plan doesn't include special isolation for Matt Ryan
news

Falcons' COVID-19 plan doesn't include special isolation for Matt Ryan

Dan Quinn praised the policies the NFL has put into place as team activities are set to ramp up
Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list

Smith and Carter are entering their second seasons with the organization
Dan Quinn says Falcons players in 'fantastic shape' ahead of camp
news

Dan Quinn says Falcons players in 'fantastic shape' ahead of camp

Falcons players have been putting in work at home this offseason
Falcons planning a scrimmage-heavy approach to simulate preseason
news

Falcons planning a scrimmage-heavy approach to simulate preseason

With no preseason games taking place, NFL players and coaches are turning to other methods of preparation for the season

Top News

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley preparing for big year: I should be elite

Falcons waive Austin Larkin, Rojesterman Farris and Bryson Young

Falcons waive Austin Larkin, Rojesterman Farris and Bryson Young

Ranking the Falcons returning from injury by their potential impact in 2020

Ranking the Falcons returning from injury by their potential impact in 2020

Tabeek: The Falcons are better, but no one knows what that means yet

Tabeek: The Falcons are better, but no one knows what that means yet

Advertising