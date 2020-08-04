Ranking the Falcons returning from injury by their potential impact in 2020

Ito Smith

Smith started each of the previous two seasons as the Falcons' primary backup at running back, but he missed the final nine games of the 2019 season and ultimately landed on injured reserve due to a neck injury. When he was on the field last season, Smith was a very effective and efficient runner. Smith gained 4.8 yards per carry, but he only had 22 carries for a total of 106 yards. Similarly, Smith has proven an effective receiver out of the backfield, gaining 87 yards on 11 receptions in 2019, an average of 7.9 yards per catch. All told, Smith averaged 5.8 yards per touch for the Falcons last year, a sign that could likely be a good part of a backfield rotation.

Part of a backfield rotation is likely exactly what Smith will be. The Falcons signed Todd Gurley to replace Devonta Freeman as the team's lead back, and it remains to be seen how everything shakes out behind him. Smith's injury opened the door for Brian Hill to assert his claim for the No. 2 spot, and that's a battle that will likely be competitive in training camp. Smith has standout vision and lateral quickness while Hill possesses a powerful downhill running style that is more akin to Gurley. Atlanta likely won't want to give Gurley too much of a workload, so the team's No. 2 back should have at least a decent role on the offense. If Smith is to truly make an impact for the Falcons this fall, it will need to start by beating out Hill in camp.