'There is no life': Falcons scouts describe how the NFL Draft dominates their lives

In the weeks and days ahead of the draft, Robinson typically arrives at the Falcons Headquarters at around 7:30 a.m. and heads straight to the Falcons draft board, which was set following the Senior Bowl in February. The board has shifted since then, as scouts learn more about prospects. It will continue to change until draft week.

Each day Robinson and the rest of the Falcons player personnel department meet with coaches to discuss players from the team's draft board. Aside from a break for lunch, the meetings run roughly from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

"There's a lot of guys you're talking about, and you want to hear everybody's opinion on the player," Robinson said. "It's a pretty long process, but it's fun."

When he is not in daylong draft meetings or eating lunch, Robinson watches game footage on players he is still uncertain about.

He leans on Falcons area scouts, who have been evaluating these players for multiple years, in some cases, and know the prospects better than anyone in the building. He also makes calls around the NFL to other talent evaluators he has built relationships with, searching for any new information on players he may have missed.

Eventually, the day ends for Robinson at around 7:30 or 8:00 p.m.

"You're just trying to get as much prepared as you can for those three days," Robinson said. "... This is really like our Super Bowl."

This year's draft will be Robinson's 14th in the NFL, which he has spent all with the Falcons, rising from scouting assistant to his current role leading the college scouting department. He has been in the draft room for selections of Kyle Pitts, Jake Matthews, A.J. Terrell, and others.

At this stage, he is more excited than he is nervous.

And aside from the player evaluations, the one thing that keeps him up at night is his outfits for the three-day draft. Robinson says he is past the point of laying out his draft day ensemble the night before like an excited teenager would before their first day of school. Still, he's hoping to be as sharp as Fontenot, who Robinson says had a custom-fitted suit that was the best among the group last year.