The definitive top five draft classes in Falcons history

The Falcons ushered in their most prosperous era in franchise history when they selected quarterback Matt Ryan. His selection alone would have likely landed this class a spot on this list, but it's the contributions from others in this draft class that push it to No. 1. Sam Baker, Curtis Lofton, Harry Douglas, Thomas DeCoud and Kroy Biermann all became significant contributors for the Falcons for multiple seasons. This class, led by Ryan, played a large role in the Falcons reaching the playoffs four times in the five years after they were drafted. The Falcons had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in team history in 2008 and 2009.