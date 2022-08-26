Falcons bring back undrafted tight end, release offensive lineman

Atlanta re-signs TE Tucker Fisk, releases OL Rick Leonard to make room on 80-man roster. 

Aug 26, 2022 at 03:35 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

The Falcons have brought back tight end Tucker Fisk, the organization announced on Friday. Fisk was released 10 days ago upon the initial 85-man cut down along with linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive back Tre Webb and punter Seth Vernon. It was also the day the Falcons placed cornerback Cornell Armstrong on injured reserve. The Falcons later reached an injury settlement for Armstrong, waiving him from IR on Wednesday.

RELATED CONTENT:

Atlanta announced it has re-signed the undrafted free agent out of Stanford, while releasing offensive lineman Rick Leonard to make room on the now 80-man roster.

With one final preseason game left before the 53-man cut down on August 30, the Falcons coaching staff and front office have decisions to make over the course of the next five days to decide who they want to keep in Atlanta.

