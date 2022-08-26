Falcons bring back undrafted tight end, release offensive lineman

The Falcons have brought back tight end Tucker Fisk, the organization announced on Friday. Fisk was released 10 days ago upon the initial 85-man cut down along with linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive back Tre Webb and punter Seth Vernon. It was also the day the Falcons placed cornerback Cornell Armstrong on injured reserve. The Falcons later reached an injury settlement for Armstrong, waiving him from IR on Wednesday.
Atlanta announced it has re-signed the undrafted free agent out of Stanford, while releasing offensive lineman Rick Leonard to make room on the now 80-man roster.
With one final preseason game left before the 53-man cut down on August 30, the Falcons coaching staff and front office have decisions to make over the course of the next five days to decide who they want to keep in Atlanta.
