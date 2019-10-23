SFTB: Thoughts on Matt Ryan, Mohamed Sanu, trade deadline

Matt: I guess it seems that way because I always back it up with stats, and Matt Ryan is a very good quarterback. There are a ton of knee-jerk reactions and lazy narratives out there and I do my best to point that out. I find it comical when people get upset over that. Have I noted when Ryan has thrown some bad interceptions? Absolutely. Did he play his worst game of the season last weekend against the Rams? He did. But, he was hit nine times and sacked five more times, and was under duress for much of the game. You must take that into account and some people tend to gloss over that because it doesn't fit their opinion. That's just wrong, Danny. And I'm pretty sure you'd agree with me. If Matt Ryan was playing horribly – making bad decisions and bad throws and costing the Falcons games, I'd be the first one to acknowledge here. But he's not the problem with this team, and if you're objective and open-minded about what truly ails the Falcons team right now, you'd see that.