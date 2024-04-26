 Skip to main content
Falcons select DT Ruke Orhorhoro with the No. 35 pick overall after second-round trade in 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons went with a defensive player in the second round of the draft in Detroit.

Apr 26, 2024 at 07:30 PM
by Tori McElhaneyTerrin Waack & Amna Subhan

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons selected defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro from Clemson with the No. 35 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Falcons obtained this selection in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, gaining the No. 35 and 186 picks in exchange for Atlanta's No. 43 and 79 picks.

Learn more about the Falcons' second-round pick from Friday:

Height: 6-4

Weight: 294

School: Clemson

2023 stats: 12 appearances, 12 starts | 22 tackles, eight for loss, five sacks | One pass breakup

Honors: Third-team All-ACC in 2023

Tori McElhaney's analysis: It's always important to remember that pressure doesn't just come off the edge. Oh no. If you think pressure doesn't come from the defensive interior? Players like Aaron Donald, Chris Jones and – of course -- Grady Jarrett would like a word.

The Falcons must believe the same, because they decided to move up in the second round to acquire a defensive tackle, Ruke Orhorhoro. And like Jarrett, Orhorhoro comes from the purple and orange to red and black.

The Clemson standout was born in Nigeria but moved to England when he was 2 years old. Seven years later, the family moved to Detroit. Though Orhorhoro didn't begin playing football until his junior year of high school, his physical presence stood out from the start. He walks onto the field and that presence? Yeah, it's notable.

His development and production has been gradual and consistent over the course of five seasons with Clemson. He has a certain quickness that pairs well with his length.

Perhaps the most intriguing thing about Orhorhoro, though, is his versatility.

For starters, he was asked to play a multitude of roles across Clemson's defensive front. From nose to outside the tackles, hand in the dirt or standing up, Orhorhoro did just about everything for the Tigers. It's why they valued him so much, and now it would seem, so do the Falcons.

As Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney said after Orhorhoro was drafted, the Falcons are getting someone whose trajectory is trending upward.

"The thing that everyone likes about Ruke is that he's not quite a blank canvas," Sweeney said, "but he still very much has his best football in front of him."

The last time the Falcons drafted a defensive tackle out of Clemson, he become one of the most beloved defensive figures in recent history. Jarrett is entering Year 10 in the league, but he surely will welcome another former Clemson Tiger to the mix. The Falcons hope would be that struck magic once again.

Related: 'I can't let them down': What DT Ruke Orhorhoro said after being drafted No. 35 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft

