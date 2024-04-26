Falcons select DT Ruke Orhorhoro with the No. 35 pick overall after second-round trade in 2024 NFL Draft

Perhaps the most intriguing thing about Orhorhoro, though, is his versatility.

For starters, he was asked to play a multitude of roles across Clemson's defensive front. From nose to outside the tackles, hand in the dirt or standing up, Orhorhoro did just about everything for the Tigers. It's why they valued him so much, and now it would seem, so do the Falcons.

As Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney said after Orhorhoro was drafted, the Falcons are getting someone whose trajectory is trending upward.

"The thing that everyone likes about Ruke is that he's not quite a blank canvas," Sweeney said, "but he still very much has his best football in front of him."