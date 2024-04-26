 Skip to main content
Advertising

Falcons select QB Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

Atlanta decides to use its first-round draft pick on former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 

Apr 25, 2024 at 09:07 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Subhan, Amna 7340
by Tori McElhaneyTerrin Waack & Amna Subhan
Draft-Pick-16x9 web (1)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from Washington with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Learn more about the Falcons' first-round pick:

Height: 6-2

Weight: 216

School: Washington

2023 stats: 15 starts | 363 passes completed off 555 attempts (65.4 completion percentage) | 4,903 passing yards | 36 touchdowns | 11 interceptions

Honors: First-team All-American | 2x Second-team All-Pac 12 | Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 | Maxwell Award winner in 2023 | Heisman Trophy finalist | Team captain

Tori McElhaney's analysis: The Falcons already have QB1 on the roster. That's Kirk Cousins, and this pick doesn't change that fact. What it does change, potentially, is the future of the quarterback position beyond the Cousins days.

This pick signifies a couple things for the Falcons.

For starters, it shows Terry Fontenot and Co. are playing chess, not checkers. They are looking two or three moves ahead – or in this case, two or three years ahead. Cousins signed a four-year $180 million deal this offseason. The way this contract is constructed, though, there are ways for the Falcons to part ways with Cousins before that fourth year is up, if they so choose.

We're a long ways from that point, though. So, bringing in Penix signifies something else: the need for development.

Penix was arguably the most electric college quarterback in 2023. Though he didn't win the Heisman Trophy, he put together two seasons at Washington that got people talking. He was the first FBS player to pass for 4,500-plus yards in back-to-back seasons since Patrick Mahomes did so in 2015-16. That's pretty good company to keep.

Related Links

Falcons Select Michael Penix Jr. in First Round of 2024 Draft | Top Photos

We take a look at Michael Penix Jr. in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. runs out to the field through purple smoke before an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
1 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. runs out to the field through purple smoke before an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) runs in for a touchdown against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) runs in for a touchdown against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. carries against Oregon during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
3 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. carries against Oregon during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks to the stands after a 15-7 win in an NCAA college football game against Arizona State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
4 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks to the stands after a 15-7 win in an NCAA college football game against Arizona State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to throw against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
5 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to throw against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) runs with the ball against Arizona State defensive lineman B.J. Green II (35) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
6 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) runs with the ball against Arizona State defensive lineman B.J. Green II (35) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) pases the ball against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
7 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) pases the ball against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. smiles during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
8 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. smiles during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to throw against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 24-21. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
9 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to throw against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 24-21. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
10 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Godofredo A. Vasquez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. smiles on the field following a 35-28 victory over Utah in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
11 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. smiles on the field following a 35-28 victory over Utah in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
12 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
13 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Godofredo A. Vasquez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
14 / 14

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

At Washington, Penix was instrumental to the success of his teammates, too. Wide receiver Rome Odunze held an FBS-best 1,640 receiving yards and had a first-down/touchdown rate of 80.4%. Fellow receiver Ja'Lynn Polk also broke 1,100 receiving yards with Penix as his quarterback, his best single-season mark by a large margin since joining Washington in 2020. Then, there's Jalen McMillan, who was Penix's top receiving target in 2022. His production was limited because of missed time with an injury that kept him off the field for four games. However, he was still able to amass 500 receiving yards, averaging more than 12 yards per catch.

The accolades and production of Penix over the last two years are numerous. The question about Penix remains his durability.

In four seasons with Indiana, Penix sustained four season-ending injuries (twice repaired torn ACL, surgery on his sternoclavicular joint in right shoulder and an AC joint separation). However, it has been years since an injury truly sidelined Penix, with the AC joint separation happening in October 2021. Since then, Penix has been lights-out for Washington and gotten the nation's attention. And apparently? The Falcons' attention, too.

According to Dane Brugler's 2024 NFL Draft Guide, Penix may not be the highest touted quarterback in this year's draft class, "but his arm confidence and willingness to attack every square inch of the field field can be a productive formula in the right situation."

Could that situation – sitting behind Cousins for a couple years – be just what Penix and the Falcons need? Time will tell.

16x9 copy
VIEW SEASON TICKET BENEFITS

Related Content

news

'I can't wait to be a part of it': Michael Penix Jr. describes visit, phone call that sealed his fate with Atlanta

Michael Penix Jr. was confident he impressed the Falcons but didn't expect to be picked No. 8 overall until he heard the phone ring. 
news

COLUMN: Falcons' first-round pick of Michael Penix Jr. indicates they're not willing to make the same mistake twice

Atlanta already has Kirk Cousins under contract for four years. Now, the team potentially has something Matt Ryan never had: a successor. 
news

Nerdy Birds: 2024 NFL Draft Guide

The board is stacked. The hay is in the barn. Now comes the fun part.
news

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft

As of now, the Falcons have eight picks in this year's draft, beginning with No. 8 overall. 
news

Mock Draft 8.0: Pressure comes from the interior in Tori McElhaney's final mock draft before 2024 NFL Draft commences

It's draft week, y'all. Here's one more mock draft to get you thinking. 
news

All of the Falcons picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

As it stands, the Falcons have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, starting with No. 8 overall in the first round Thursday.
news

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looking to draft best player available — 'for us'

The 2024 NFL Draft starts Thursday, with the Falcons on the clock at No. 8 overall... as of now. 
news

'He really hit the ground running': Terry Fontenot talks Kirk Cousins impact, recovery as offseason workouts continue 

In his pre-draft press conference, Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot addressed questions about the Falcons' new quarterback. 
news

What Arthur Blank said about Matt Ryan's retirement 

The Falcons owner reflected on Ryan's impact on the Falcons almost 16 years since the organization drafted the long-time quarterback. 
news

'The epitome of the Falcons': Former players, coaches share favorite moments of Matt Ryan's career

Hear from the men who knew Ryan's career best, the ones who took every step with him. 
news

Column: Maybe – just maybe – Matt Ryan deserved more than he received for the spoils he delivered

Looking back on a Hall of Fame worthy career as Matt Ryan officially announces retirement from the league.  

Top News

Falcons select QB Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

COLUMN: Falcons' first-round pick of Michael Penix Jr. indicates they're not willing to make the same mistake twice

'I can't wait to be a part of it': Michael Penix Jr. describes visit, phone call that sealed his fate with Atlanta

Nerdy Birds: 2024 NFL Draft Guide

Advertising