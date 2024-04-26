Falcons select QB Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

At Washington, Penix was instrumental to the success of his teammates, too. Wide receiver Rome Odunze held an FBS-best 1,640 receiving yards and had a first-down/touchdown rate of 80.4%. Fellow receiver Ja'Lynn Polk also broke 1,100 receiving yards with Penix as his quarterback, his best single-season mark by a large margin since joining Washington in 2020. Then, there's Jalen McMillan, who was Penix's top receiving target in 2022. His production was limited because of missed time with an injury that kept him off the field for four games. However, he was still able to amass 500 receiving yards, averaging more than 12 yards per catch.

The accolades and production of Penix over the last two years are numerous. The question about Penix remains his durability.

In four seasons with Indiana, Penix sustained four season-ending injuries (twice repaired torn ACL, surgery on his sternoclavicular joint in right shoulder and an AC joint separation). However, it has been years since an injury truly sidelined Penix, with the AC joint separation happening in October 2021. Since then, Penix has been lights-out for Washington and gotten the nation's attention. And apparently? The Falcons' attention, too.

According to Dane Brugler's 2024 NFL Draft Guide, Penix may not be the highest touted quarterback in this year's draft class, "but his arm confidence and willingness to attack every square inch of the field field can be a productive formula in the right situation."