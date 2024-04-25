Nerdy Birds: 2024 NFL Draft Guide

Options at No. 8

Trade up, trade down or stay and take your guy.

Those options are always hotly debated in the build up to the draft. Sitting at eight, much of that decision will be impacted by how things play out before the Falcons are on the clock, but general manager Terry Fontenot is never one to close a door.

With that in mind, let's break down the trades involving the eighth overall pick over the last 20-plus years.

2016

The last time the eighth overall selection was traded was in 2016 as part of Philadelphia's trade to select Carson Wentz second overall. The Miami Dolphins originally sat at eight, trading the pick to Philadelphia. The Eagles then used the pick to move up to the second-overall selection in a swap with the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland then moved the pick to the Tennessee Titans, who would select offensive tackle Jack Conklin out of Michigan State with the eighth pick.

Trade Breakdown

Titans: OL Jack Conklin (2016, 8th overall), (2016, 176th overall)^

Browns: WR Corey Coleman (2016, 15th overall), OL Shon Coleman (2016, 76th overall), QB DeShone Kizer (2017, 52nd overall)

^ - Tennessee traded the 176th pick to Denver, who selected FB Andy Janovich

Cleveland's trade with Philadelphia for eight overall included the Eagles receiving the second-overall pick and a conditional fifth, while the Browns received Philadelphia's first-, third- and fourth-round selections in 2016 as well as a first-round pick in 2017 and a second-round pick in 2018.

Philadelphia originally received the eighth-overall pick in a trade with Miami, sending the 13th pick, CB Byron Maxwell and LB Kiko Alonso to the Dolphins in exchange for the eighth pick.

2014

On draft night in 2014, the Browns traded the No. 4 pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for the No. 9 pick, and the Bills first- and fourth-round picks in 2015. The Bills used this selection to take Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Cleveland then moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 in a trade with Minnesota to select cornerback Justin Gilbert.

Trade Breakdown

Browns: CB Justin Gilbert^ (2014, 8th overall)

Vikings: LB Anthony Barr (2014, 9th overall), OL David Yankey (2014, 145th overall)

^ - Cleveland traded No. 4 to Buffalo for No. 9 and the Bills first- and fourth-round picks in 2015.

2013

In 2013, the St. Louis Rams moved up from No. 13 to No. 8 in a trade with Buffalo to select WR Tavon Austin out of West Virginia. As part of the trade, the Bills would select QB EJ Manuel with the No. 16 pick in 2013.

Trade Breakdown

Rams: WR Tavon Austin (2013, 8th overall)

Bills: QB EJ Manuel (2013, 16th overall), LB Kiko Alonso (2013, 46th overall), WR Marquise Goodwin (2013, 78th overall), TE Chris Gragg (2013, 222nd overall)

2008

Jacksonville moved up from No. 26 to No. 8 overall in a move with Baltimore in 2008 to select DE Derrick Harvey out of Florida. The Ravens would use the picks they received in the trade with Jacksonville to move back up in the first round in a trade with Houston to select QB Joe Flacco with the 18th overall pick.

Trade Breakdown

Jaguars: DE Derrick Harvey (2008, 8th overall)

Ravens: QB Joe Flacco (2008, 16th overall)^, LB Tavares Gooden (2008, 71st overall), (2008, 89th overall), (2008, 125th overall)^^

^ - The Ravens traded Jacksonville's No. 26 pick, No. 89 pick, as well as their own sixth-round pick (No. 173 overall) to Houston in exchange for the No. 16 pick.

^^ - Baltimore traded Jacksonville's No. 125 pick to Oakland in exchange for CB Fabian Washington.

2007

One of the four times Atlanta has made the eighth overall selection in the common draft era came via trade. The Falcons traded QB Matt Schaub and the 10th overall pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the eighth pick, as well as Houston's second-round selections in both 2007 and 2008.

Trade Breakdown

Falcons: DE Jamaal Anderson (2007, 8th overall), OL Justin Blalock (2007, 39th overall), OL Sam Baker (2008, 21st overall).^

Texans: QB Matt Schaub, DL Amobi Okoye (2007, 10th overall)

^ - Atlanta traded Houston's second-round pick in 2008, along with its own second- and fourth-round picks to Washington in exchange for a first-, third- and fifth-round selection in the 2008 NFL Draft. The Falcons would select OL Sam Baker out of USC with the 21st overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft giving them a left tackle to pair with newly minted franchise quarterback, Matt Ryan who was taken third overall.

2002

Kansas City traded the eighth overall pick, a third-round pick (75th overall) and a 2003 sixth-round pick (186th overall) to Dallas in exchange for the sixth-overall pick in 2002. The Chiefs selected defensive tackle Ryan Sims out of North Carolina, while the Cowboys selected safety Roy Williams out of Oklahoma.

Trade Breakdown

Chiefs: DT Ryan Sims (2002, 6th overall)