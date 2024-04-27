 Skip to main content
Advertising

'I can't let them down': What DT Ruke Orhorhoro said about getting drafted by the Falcons

The Falcons traded up in the second round in order to select defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Apr 26, 2024 at 09:26 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro had unknowingly held his fate in the 2024 NFL Draft for two months in the form of an Atlanta Falcons hat.

The Falcons gifted Orhorhoro the piece of merchandise back in late February at the combine when the two parties met. Orhorhoro recalled the experience as "great meetings all around," so he kept the ball cap in his car ever since.

Or at least he did least until Thursday night, when Atlanta used the No. 35 overall pick to formalize the team gear.

"I got it on my head right now," Orhorhoro said, "so I'm glad I kept it."

Surely, the first of many for the now Falcons rookie.

Atlanta made a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to ensure it landed Orhorhoro. The Falcons received the Cardinals' No. 35 and 186 picks in exchange for their own No. 43 and 79 picks.

Basically, the Falcons moved up eight spots in the second round, lost a third-rounder and settled for another sixth-rounder.

"It means a lot," Orhorhoro said. "It means they really wanted me and they really saw something in me, man."

Orhorhoro is a five-year Clemson product, producing the most statistically in his final season. He started all 12 games he played in, making 22 tackles, five sacks and a pass breakup. He was a third-team All-ACC selection.

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) looks on during an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Related Links

When asked to describe his style of play, Orhorhoro chose the words fast, physical and aggressive.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney mirrored those claims.

"Ruke is a guy that I think everybody is in love with his measurables," Swinney said. "He's big, he's athletic, he's got great length, he can really run. He's got position diversity and can play multiple spots on the defensive line."

But then he elaborated.

"He's a high-character guy. He's a graduate," Swinney said. "The thing that everybody like about Ruke is that he's not quite a blank canvas, but he still very much has his best football in front of him."

Orhorhoro seems to know that, too, because he answered a question about how he can improve his game with just as much confidence as when he listed his strengths. The answer? Footwork, hand usage and setting blocks.

"You can always hone in on the little things like that," Orhorhoro said.

And the Falcons, he believes, can help him do just that, especially knowing there are veterans in his position group.

"Just the way they run their defense, I like the mentality," Orhorhoro said. "That's a place that's got guys I can learn from – Grady Jarrett, one of the Clemson all-time greats. It's just an honor to learn from a guy that's been in the league for that long. I can't wait. If I could do it today, I would do it right now."

Suffice to say the excitement is there.

Orhorhoro marked the Falcons' second draft pick, joining quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from the first round, with six remaining at the time of his selection.

"I can't let them down," Orhorhoro said, "and I'll do everything in my will power to not let them down."

16x9 copy
VIEW SEASON TICKET BENEFITS

Related Content

news

Falcons select OLB Bralen Trice with the No. 74 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons went with their second defensive player in the third round of the draft in Detroit. 
news

Falcons select DT Ruke Orhorhoro with the No. 35 pick overall after second-round trade in 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons went with a defensive player in the second round of the draft in Detroit.
news

An inside look into Michael Penix Jr.'s 'dream come true' first hours as an Atlanta Falcon

After Atlanta drafted Penix No. 8 overall, the Falcons welcomed the quarterback to the team facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.
news

Michael Penix Jr. 'blessed' to be in Falcons quarterback room with Kirk Cousins

The Falcons used their No. 8 overall draft pick Thursday to select quarterback Michael Penix Jr., planning to let him learn and grow under starter Kirk Cousins. 
news

Players the Falcons could target on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Atlanta has their No. 8 overall pick in Michael Penix Jr., now the focus shifts to other positions, particularly those of need. 
news

'Kirk Cousins is our quarterback': Falcons look at Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love success as blueprint for Michael Penix Jr. draft pick

The Falcons drafted a quarterback in the first round despite signing Kirk Cousins in free agency.
news

'I can't wait to be a part of it': Michael Penix Jr. describes visit, phone call that sealed his fate with Atlanta

Michael Penix Jr. was confident he impressed the Falcons but didn't expect to be picked No. 8 overall until he heard the phone ring. 
news

COLUMN: Falcons' first-round pick of Michael Penix Jr. indicates they're not willing to make the same mistake twice

Atlanta already has Kirk Cousins under contract for four years. Now, the team potentially has something Matt Ryan never had: a successor. 
news

Falcons select QB Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

Atlanta decides to use its first-round draft pick on former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 
news

Nerdy Birds: 2024 NFL Draft Guide

The board is stacked. The hay is in the barn. Now comes the fun part.
news

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft

As of now, the Falcons have eight picks in this year's draft, beginning with No. 8 overall. 

Top News

Falcons select OLB Bralen Trice with the No. 74 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

Falcons select DT Ruke Orhorhoro with the No. 35 pick overall after second-round trade in 2024 NFL Draft

'I can't let them down': What DT Ruke Orhorhoro said about getting drafted by the Falcons

2024 Draft Pics | First Round Pick Michael Penix Jr. Arrives in Flowery Branch

Advertising