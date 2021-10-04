Report: Falcons signing Dustin Colquitt to active roster

Starting punter Cameron Nizialek suffered a hamstring injury vs. Washington

Oct 04, 2021 at 01:35 PM
Helmets_KC

The Falcons are signing punter Dustin Colquitt to the active roster, ESPN reported on Monday.

This constitutes a practice squad promotion and was necessitated by an injury to primary punter Cam Nizialek, who suffered a hamstring injury against Washington. Head coach Arthur Smith didn't update the injury status of anyone hurt in Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team.

Colquitt is a two-time Pro Bowler who spent most of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 and was unemployed until the Falcons signed him after a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay where Nizialek struggled. The starter was far better in a game against the New York Giants, which helped him keep his post.

The 39-year old Colquitt will get another chance to continue his career with the Falcons, though it's currently uncertain how long Nizialek will be out. The Falcons were put in a bind with his injury, forced to have kicker Younghoe Koo punt. Nizialek was also responsible for kickoffs. Colquitt has limited experience in that area, with seven attempts in his career.

