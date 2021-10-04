Report: Falcons signing Dustin Colquitt to active roster

This constitutes a practice squad promotion and was necessitated by an injury to primary punter Cam Nizialek, who suffered a hamstring injury against Washington. Head coach Arthur Smith didn't update the injury status of anyone hurt in Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team.

RELATED CONTENT:

Colquitt is a two-time Pro Bowler who spent most of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 and was unemployed until the Falcons signed him after a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay where Nizialek struggled. The starter was far better in a game against the New York Giants, which helped him keep his post.